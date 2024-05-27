Ohio Tornado Recovery: SBA Workshop Offers Critical Business Support

A powerful tornado outbreak on March 14 devastated many counties in Ohio. In response, several organizations have joined forces to provide vital resources to affected business owners. The workshop is set for May 22 and aims to deliver crucial assistance to help businesses rebuild and recover.

Comprehensive Support for Businesses

The event is organized by the Small Business Administration’s Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience (ODR&R) and hosted by the Ohio Small Business Development Center (SBDC). The workshop features Operation Hope and promises a wide array of services. Attendees can expect one-on-one counseling, finance education, business mentorship, marketing services, and more.

Francisco Sánchez, Jr., associate administrator for the SBA’s Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience, emphasized the importance of the event. “We meet the business community where they are by helping them navigate our extensive resource partner network,” he said. “Business owners can connect with our specialists to apply for SBA disaster loans and get information on the full breadth of our programs.”

The workshop is open to small businesses, non-profit organizations, and the entrepreneurial community. It provides an excellent opportunity to network and gain valuable resource information.

Registration Details:

Date: May 22, 2024

May 22, 2024 Location: Virtual

Virtual Time: 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET Registration: Register Now

Businesses affected by the tornadoes are encouraged to apply for SBA’s physical damage and economic injury disaster assistance. Applications can be submitted online at sba.gov/disaster or by visiting a local recovery center for in-person assistance. Additionally, applicants can call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information. People who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability should dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

Important Deadlines

The deadline to return applications for physical property damage is July 1, 2024. For economic injury applications, the deadline is February 3, 2025. This timely assistance is crucial for businesses looking to rebuild and recover from the tornadoes’ impact.