9 Best OKR Software for Startups in 2025

If you’re a startup that implements objectives and key results (OKRs), you are probably familiar with the basic tools like Google Sheets. However, as your business grows, you will need a tool that supports its expansion, allowing you to scale OKRs across it.

A reliable OKRs tool not only enables leaders to assign OKRs, but also streamlines efforts and ensures a hassle-free OKRs cycle. As such, your business will be able to execute, manage, and update OKRs at the company, department, and employee levels.

Having said that, let’s find out what makes a good OKRs tool.

Essential Features in a Robust OKRs Tool

OKR Dashboards: This feature will give you a snapshot of all your data in one place so you can connect the dots better. You will be able to compare important metrics and filter them on specific parameters.

Intuitive User Interface: Because the software will be implemented company-wide, you need to be sure all employees can use it. An optimized user interface will make it easy for teams and individuals to focus on the OKRs implementation and management, rather than waste time fussing over complex features and navigation paths.

Flexibility in Setting OKRs: When you can set cascading, top-down, and bidirectional OKRs, you have the flexibility to ensure everyone can contribute to the process meaningfully. Business heads can set OKRs, departments can align them with company goals, and team leaders can work with employees to create OKRs based on these goals and their individual capabilities.

Easy Visualization: Startups that use OKRs typically interlink their goals and update OKRs based on multiple data sources. Measuring progress can, therefore, become complicated. However, once you look at your OKRs dashboard, you can gain clarity through real-time, visual data (Gantt charts, Kanban boards). You get to know how the data connects together and how much progress you’ve made.

Performance Reports: The OKRs tool will help you generate performance and progress reports, so you can anticipate and sidestep roadblocks, as well as improve results. You will be able to track your past performance and progress over time while identifying unhelpful OKRs.

Customization and Scaling: Different businesses have different OKRs needs. Your OKRs tool should be designed to create various kinds of OKRs and OKR cycles. The dashboard must be customizable too. Moreover, it should be scalable to support your startup’s eventual growth and match its changing needs.

Basically, a good OKRs tool will enable your startup to achieve its goals by measuring the key results. Its holistic dashboard, a super important feature, will ensure accountability, transparency, and data-driven decision-making.

9 OKRs Tool Recommendations for Your Startup

Mentioned ahead are some of the most effective OKR tools that startups should leverage for their own benefit.

1. OKRs Tool

An OKR software designed especially for startups, OKRs Tool helps simplify goal-setting, tracking, and alignment. It comes with an easy-to-use interface and is packed with AI-driven features. It enables teams to focus on their most critical objectives while ensuring accountability and streamlining progress tracking. The tool is perfect for startups looking for a lightweight platform designed for lean, fast-moving teams without meetings, micromanagement, or per-user pricing.

Key Features:

Unlimited OKRs and cycles

Goal recommendations

OKRs vault and feedback loops

Real-time tracking

Roles + activity log

Slack and Google Workspace integrations

Health checks, forecasting, and reflections

Email and live chat support

Pricing:

Launch: Free for up to 10 users

Scale: $30 per team/month

2. Weekdone

Weekdone helps businesses set structured goals, keep track of progress and performance, and oversee OKRs across departments. It comes with a live dashboard that presents real-time data to help you understand what’s working and what’s amiss. The tool simplifies the reporting process, makes goals visible, and increases transparency, enabling informed decision-making.

Key features:

OKR, KPI, and weekly progress dashboards

Hierarchy and Tree views for zooming in and out on goals

Person views for employee performance management

Pulse Surveys and check-ins

Easily exportable custom reports

Visual project status tracking

Fully customizable templates and forms

Pricing:

Free for up to 3 users

14-day free trial for 4 or more users

Annual plan: $90/month, billed annually (4 – 10 people)

Monthly plan: $108 month, billed monthly (4 – 10 people)

3. Profit.co

Profit.co OKR enables businesses to keep up with the modern, competitive, and ever-changing marketplace. It helps companies set and prioritize goals, thereby saving time, engaging employees, and implementing strategies even with limited resources. Startups can align their OKRs at the beginning of every quarter with weekly check-ins, reviews, and updates. Through its dashboards, you can understand the real-time progress of OKRs across the company.

Key features:

OKR Templates and built-in AI guides

400+ inbuilt and custom KPIs

Real-time heatmaps

Jira, Slack, G Suite, Zapier, Teams, Office 365, and 100+ integrations

Enterprise-grade security and compliance

Pricing:

Available upon request

4. Tability

With Tability, startups can “turn goals into habits.” This tool has been designed to keep your company goals at the center of your business activities. It provides weekly reminders and reports, along with the tools needed to intercept risks early. It also effectively links strategic projects to OKRs and team goals. Tability doubles as a project management platform so teams can direct their effort to your startup’s strategic priorities.

Key features:

Generate goals with AI

Check-ins and updates

Compare OKRs and visualize dependencies

Instant reports and presentation mode

Connect tasks to outcomes

Stay in sync with your remote teams

Pricing:

Basic: $6 per seat/month

Premium: $10 per seat/month

Enterprise: Available upon request

5. Perdoo

Perdoo is yet another OKR tool that consistently ranks at the top. It helps businesses drive 10x growth by making OKRs and KPIs work in tandem with the bigger picture. As a result, companies can set better goals, and develop stronger focus as well as superior agility. It easily integrates with Slack and Microsoft Teams, Power BI, Google Sheets, Zapier, and more. Perdoo also ensures all teams are actively supporting the company’s strategy while letting you see who’s performing well or falling behind.

Key features:

Customizable cascading views

Check-ins and performance reviews

Customization of reports and dashboards

Visual progress tracking

Integration capabilities

Comprehensive OKR framework

Pricing:

Free for up to 5 users

Premium: $7.20 per user/month (minimum 10 users)

Supreme: $8.80 per user/month (minimum 10 users)

6. Quantive

Quantive is an AI-powered platform that aids businesses in strategic planning, implementation, and evaluation. It offers “Flexible goal and OKR management to help you create goals that align to top-level strategy and show how key activities contribute to company-wide success.” The tool helps your teams, company goals, and OKR programs stay on course and contribute to organizational productivity. Through its features, leaders can encourage adaptability, decentralization, accountability, open communication, and collaboration throughout the organization.

Key features:

AI-powered goal tracking

Visualization of goals and overall company objectives

Automated reminders and updates

Team check-ins

Comprehensive suite of strategy and management consulting services

Pricing:

Teams: $9 per user/month

Business: Available upon request

Enterprise: Available upon request

7. WorkBoard

WorkBoard enables companies to leverage the power of AI to set better OKRs, measure outcomes, lower the learning curve, and spot cross-functional dependencies. Its standout feature? It allows you to create scorecards and dashboards with KRs from across teams. It is hassle-free and can calculate progress automatically over the quarter. You can then update key results from apps like Salesforce, Jira, Azure, and DevOps, among others. It also simplifies the process of adding confidence ratings and narratives for transparency.

Key features:

Scorecards and interactive MBRs/OBRs

Identify functional and cross-functional alignment

Executive Briefs to eliminate meetings and show issues

Heatmaps with KRs and KPIs

Update KRs from other systems

AI-suggested lead and lag targets

Pricing:

Available upon request

8. Synergita

Synergita may come with a simple user interface, but don’t let that fool you into thinking it lacks features or doesn’t do the job! How does it work? By breaking down heavier goals into achievable milestones, getting real-time insights into key result areas, pivoting when necessary, and making it easy to track activities. It seamlessly integrates with your company’s HRIS as well as collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams and Slack so you never miss an update on any front.

Key features:

Hierarchy Tree for a straightforward visual representation of OKRs

Alignment and cascading

Support for the bottom-up approach

Pre-designed OKR templates

Interactive Dashboard for real-time overview of OKRs

Confidence level to evaluate team performance

Customizable measurement units for key results

Pricing:

OKR Starter: Free forever

OKR Lite: $3 per user/month, billed annually

OKR Growth: $6 per user/month, billed annually

9. SmartOKR

As the name suggests, this tool is simple, yet smart. SmartOKR keeps your team on top of the most important outcomes. Say goodbye to never-ending messages, emails, and meetings. SmartOKR will help you identify the objectives that actually need your attention while letting you achieve measurable outcomes. It doesn’t end there: your teams stay in sync and communication is simplified across time zones. Additionally, leaders can identify and appreciate top performers, thereby promoting a culture of high performance.

Key features:

Goal transparency across company levels

Team synchronization across time zones

Achievement tracking

Employee recognition

Reminders and update notifications

Pricing:

14-day free trial for all paid plans

Pro: $7 per user/month (up to 100 users)

Culture: $12 per user/month (up to 100 users)

Corporation: Custom pricing (100+ users)

They offer a 20% discount for yearly plans.

Conclusion

Startups that are hungry for success can benefit a great deal from an efficient OKRs tool. Remember, the right OKRs tool is the one that can elevate the way your startup sets, tracks, and achieves its goals. The above-mentioned tools are all packed with helpful features and AI capabilities.

However, you should choose one based on your business’s unique goals, ease of use, customization abilities, and third-party integrations. As a startup, it is important that you also consider scalability in your final decision. Would you like to add another OKRs tool to our list? Let us know about it in the comments section.