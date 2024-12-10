Omnisend Launches Beta for Upgraded Reporting Feature to Simplify Ecommerce Insights

Omnisend, the ecommerce marketing platform, has introduced a beta version of its upgraded reporting feature, aimed at streamlining how merchants analyze performance across email, SMS, and push notification campaigns. The tool allows users to evaluate their marketing efforts across all channels for any time period within a unified dashboard, helping businesses make data-driven decisions with ease.

The upgraded reporting dashboard provides ecommerce merchants with a consolidated view of their sales performance, offering tools to compare historical data, assess revenue by channel, and customize sales attribution to suit business needs.

“Our customers asked for a more intuitive and detailed way to evaluate the results of their email and SMS campaigns and today we answer that request with an offer to test our new reporting tool in beta,” said Zygimantas Eirosius, Product Manager at Omnisend. “It may sound counterintuitive, but we’re hoping our clients find the reporting layout “boring”. It’s so simple they can easily grab the stats and data they need without having to navigate a complicated interface.”

Key features of the new dashboard include:

Comparison of historical performance across any date range.

across any date range. Channel-specific revenue insights , helping identify top-performing platforms.

, helping identify top-performing platforms. Greater sales attribution control, allowing merchants to align metrics with their unique goals.

Assessing Campaign and Workflow Effectiveness

The upgraded tool also offers an in-depth look at individual campaigns and automated workflows, enabling businesses to evaluate the effectiveness of their broader strategies. Users can switch between high-level summaries and granular performance metrics to uncover actionable insights.

New analytics tools include:

Engagement and deliverability views , providing clarity on audience interactions.

, providing clarity on audience interactions. Metrics like placed order rate and revenue per message, giving a deeper understanding of campaign ROI.

These updates aim to help businesses identify trends, address underperforming areas, and optimize campaigns in real-time.

Simplified, Intuitive Interface

Omnisend emphasized the simplicity of the upgraded reporting system. With consistent metrics across all campaigns and channels, the platform ensures that data analysis feels seamless and accessible.

“We designed our interface to be as intuitive as possible,” Eirosius added. “Now, with consistent metrics across all campaigns and channels, analytics will instantly feel like a natural extension of work. No fluff, no fancy marketing words. Just clear, practical reports with the terms our customers know.”

A Tool Built for Growth

The beta version of the reporting upgrade is available automatically to all Omnisend customers.