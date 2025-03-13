Omnisend Survey: 39% of Shoppers Abandon Purchases Due to AI Chatbots

A new survey by Omnisend reveals that AI-powered customer service tools may be driving shoppers away rather than improving their online experience. According to the survey, 39% of shoppers have abandoned a purchase due to frustrating interactions with AI chatbots, while 40% cite poor customer service as AI’s biggest drawback in ecommerce.

Despite concerns, 88% of consumers reported having at least one conversation with an AI chatbot in the past year. However, only 28% of shoppers believe AI consistently understands their needs. Additionally, 53% of respondents rated their experience with AI chat support as average to extremely poor.

Challenges in AI-Driven Customer Support

Paulius Milišauskas, VP of Customer Experience at Omnisend, stated that while AI chatbots are often deployed to improve efficiency, they may be costing retailers more than they save.

“Given high abandonment rates, AI chatbots might cost retailers more than they save,” said Milišauskas. “However, most of the time, the problem lies in poor implementation.”

According to the survey, 48% of consumers want improved customer service quality from AI, with transparency on data usage ranking as a secondary concern at 36%.

Milišauskas emphasized the need for businesses to rethink their approach to AI in customer service. “Retailers often deploy chatbots without a good understanding of their customers’ needs, resulting in frustration instead of actual problem-solving,” he said. “AI falls short when we forget it’s supposed to enhance human support, not replace it.”

Redefining AI Success in Retail

Omnisend’s findings indicate that consumers value accuracy over speed in AI-driven customer support. “Retailers have to reconsider what efficiency means in customer support. Fast responses from AI chatbots may appear productive, but speed without accuracy only worsens customer dissatisfaction,” Milišauskas stated.

He added that businesses should measure AI success by its ability to solve problems accurately and reduce repeat inquiries, rather than prioritizing response speed alone.

Making AI Work for Retailers

As AI chatbot usage is expected to grow by 34% in 2025 and potentially handle 80% of customer interactions by 2030, retailers must adapt their strategies to ensure AI enhances the customer experience.

Milišauskas suggests viewing AI as a customer experience tool rather than solely an efficiency tool. “Most problems with AI chatbots arise when we focus too much on efficiency alone instead of how to use it for customer satisfaction,” he said.

To improve AI-driven customer service, he recommends a hybrid support model that allows customers to connect with human representatives for complex inquiries. “Having a hybrid customer support model is non-negotiable,” Milišauskas commented. “While AI excels at handling routine queries, customers are usually happier engaging with a human representative.”

Additionally, personalization plays a key role in improving AI chat support. “Our research has shown that AI does improve product recommendations and help customers easily find desired items,” Milišauskas noted. He suggests that businesses continuously analyze customer behavior and sentiment to tailor shopping experiences and reduce friction.

The Omnisend survey was conducted by Cint in February 2025 and included 1,026 respondents across the U.S. Quotas were set on age, gender, and location to achieve a nationally representative sample. The survey carries a margin of error of +/-3%.