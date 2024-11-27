Online Fax Services: A Smart Solution for Entrepreneurs

Long before emails changed the way we interact with each other, businesses relied on fax machines for communication. Traditional fax machines may have become obsolete in the modern workplace, but a large number of businesses are using online fax services for communication. That’s because digital fax services provide the best of both worlds: the convenience of email and the security of fax. Intrigued? Keep reading this guide to learn all about fax services, key features, and tips.

What are Online Fax Services?

Online fax services allow you to send and receive documents using a fax number. However, unlike traditional faxing you don’t need a machine. Instead, you need internet connection and a computer or mobile device. It is this freedom from using a complicated physical device taking up office space that has inspired many small businesses to opt for online fax services.

Moreover, online faxing is a safe and efficient option. The unique fax number you get when you sign up for the service enables you to exchange documents in a secure cloud system.

How Do I Send Faxes Online?

Online faxing can enhance customer service and strengthen relationships with business partners. Here’s how it works: data confidentiality is a major concern for many businesses and their customers. By utilizing online fax services that offer enhanced data security, you can mitigate compliance risks and safeguard sensitive information.

Digital fax services are also useful for small businesses that need to deal with foreign partners. In many countries such as Japan and Germany, faxing is still common, especially in business transactions. By opting for the digital alternative to traditional faxing, you can keep up communication without excessive paperwork.

The process of sending faxes online is simple. Here are the steps to get started:

Enter a phone number in the online portal

Choose the file you need to send

Select the format of your file

Scan the file using a scanner or a mobile scanning app

Type the confirmation code and send your file

How Much Does Sending Online Faxes Cost?

While most digital fax services charge a monthly fee, some are also available for free. Some services fix costs based on the number of pages you send and receive. Others have a more flexible fee plan. These services typically charge between 3-12 cents per page.

In case you haven’t opted for international faxing, you may have to pay extra. But it’s good to note that international faxes to the UK and Canada sometimes do not incur additional costs.

Several services like FaxZero allow you to send faxes online for free. If you don’t need to send and receive faxes too frequently, these services provide a more cost-effective option.

Best Online Fax Services

With a wide range of online fax services available, how do you choose the right one? Below is a detailed list of the top digital online fax services to help you make an informed decision.

eFax

What is eFax? eFax is a company, but eFaxing is also the term used to describe sending faxes virtually. However, in this case, eFax is one of the best online fax service providers. Its archiving and storage features make it popular with businesses that need to save data for longer periods of time. Many small accounting and financial firms and real estate businesses use it frequently today.

On the negative side, eFax is an expensive option, and its web interface doesn’t provide a great user experience.

Here are some of its key features:

Unlimited storage

Mobile-friendly: available on both iOS and Android

Allows a fax to be sent to up to 20 recipients

Supports international faxing

Encrypted SSL connection

eFax Pricing plans: Plans start at $16.95 a month (150 inbound and 150 outbound faxes).

Fax.Plus

Small businesses with smaller teams often favor Fax.Plus. This affordable online fax services solution enables you to utilize your current phone number for digital faxing. Additionally, it is simple to set up, helping you save both time and resources.

The only drawback of this faxing service is that the document signing tool is accessible only through mobile apps.

Here are some of its key features:

Integrated with several platforms, including Google Drive, Slack, Microsoft Office, and more

Comes with an easy-to-use mobile app

Fax optimization with a single click

Lets you scan files from your phone

Support electronic signatures

Fax.Plus pricing: Free plan (lets you send up to 10 pages a month). The paid service starts at $5.99 a month.

HelloFax

With its slick interface, HelloFax offers a user-friendly experience of sending faxes online. It comes with integrated digital signature and form filling features to make the process of sending faxes simpler. On the flip side, though, it doesn’t offer any mobile apps.

Here are some of its key features:

Fax an unlimited number of documents at the same time

Local fax numbers are available in 50 states and in Canada and the UK

Unlimited fax storage

Integrates with major cloud services

Multiple team members on a single account

Hello Fax Pricing: The free plan allows you to send up to five pages. Paid service starts at $9.99 a month.

SFax

SFax stands out among online fax services due to its enhanced security features. With a HIPAA-compliant platform, it is ideal for businesses that value data protection. Additionally, SFax offers a flexible service that supports multiple users.

Its interface, while being straightforward, is outdated. Plus, it allows faxing only in the US and Canada.

Here are some of its key features:

Business Associate Agreements (BAAs) are available

Incoming and outgoing faxes are saved for a year

Supports various file formats

Protects sent documents with 256-bit TLS encryption with AES algorithms

Does not have an Android app

SFax Pricing: Basic plan starts at $29 a month for 350 pages.

MetroFax

Businesses looking for a reliable and easy to use online fax service will find MetroFax useful. With its affordable plans, MetroFax is especially attractive to small businesses. It has a straightforward setup designed to cater to both personal and business needs, which makes it one of the best online fax services.

On the other hand, it is a limiting option considering just five users are included with each account. Moreover, it doesn’t share much about security features to protect data.

Here are some of its key features:

Includes apps for both Android and iOS

Supports a number of file formats

No digital signature tool

Limited to the US and Canada

Offers toll-free numbers

MetroFax Pricing: Essential plan costs $9.95 for 500 sent or received pages.

MyFax

For businesses that deal with low volume of faxes, MyFax is a good option. With MyFax, you can receive and send faxes via your email, the web or your mobile device. The setup process is simple and it lets you send faxes anywhere in the world.

On the negative side, it has an outdated web interface and does not offer a digital signature tool. Security is also an issue since there’s no two-factor authentication.

Here are some of its key features:

Android and iOS-compatible apps

Toll-free and international fax numbers are available

Indefinite storage of all faxes

More than 100 templates for cover pages

Live chat support

MyFax Pricing: The home office plan costs $10 a month and allows you to send 100 pages and receive 200 pages.

The small office plan is priced at $20 per month and allows you to send and receive 200 pages.

Power plan costs $40 a month and lets you send and receive 400 pages

SRFax

SRFax is a user-friendly online fax service that comes with a host of useful features. Its biggest plus is its affordability that makes it attractive to most small businesses.

Its biggest drawback, however, is that it doesn’t have a dedicated mobile app.

Here are some of its key features:

Supports two-factor authentication

Unlimited online storage

The setup process takes only a few minutes

24/7 email support

Domestic faxes are included in the subscription; additional cost for international faxes.

SRFax Pricing: Six plans are available, starting at $3.29 for 25 pages.

RingCentral Fax

A growing number of small businesses prefer RingCentral Fax. A leading provider of business communication services such as video conferencing and instant messaging, RingCentral can be integrated with the business VoIP platform.

For all its advanced functions, RingCentral comes for a high price that makes it less affordable than the other options available.

Here are some of its key features:

Cloud storage service integration

Option to add unlimited fax numbers

Dedicated mobile app

Built-in option to block spam faxes

Bi-directional integration with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace

RingCentral Fax: Four pricing options are available starting at $19.99 a month.

Faxage

As far as security is concerned, Faxage has an edge over other online fax services. It offers HIPAA-compliant security for faxes and comes with password protection on incoming faxes.

Businesses that need to try a free trial first, however, will be disappointed. Moreover, it has an outdated interface.

Here are some of its key features:

Unlimited fax storage

Unlimited users on a single account

Customized cover pages

Toll-free fax number

Set up fee charged

Faxage Pricing: Faxage offers plans for both individual and business uses. Lite plan costs $3.49 per month. The professional plan costs $7.95 per month and allows you to send and receive 300 faxes. There’s also the Unlimited Inbound plan that costs $19.95 per month. Another option is the Small Office plan that comes for $29.95 a month. It allows you to receive unlimited faxes and send up to 400 faxes.

Nextiva vFax

Nextiva vFax provides a host of customization options without costing a lot. This faxing service comes with a number of business communication tools and phone services. But it doesn’t offer a mobile app or digital signature tool. Moreover, there’s no option to cancel the service via the web interface. You have to either call or email them.

Here are some of its key features:

Automated online storage

Supports several file formats

SMS alerts for incoming faxes

Supports faxing in the US and Canada

No two-factor authentication option

Nextiva vFax Pricing: Nextiva vFax has three plans on offer starting at $8 a month.

iFax

iFax is a well-designed online fax service that comes with some useful features. It works well on both mobile and desktop platforms, allowing businesses to access the service seamlessly from anywhere. On the flip side, though, iFax’s pricing tiers may not be affordable for cash-strapped small businesses.

Here are some of its key features:

Free trial available

Email-to fax capabilities

Lacks built-in digital signature tool

Lacks two-factor authentication

Toll-free fax number

iFax Pricing: iFax offers three pricing plans starting at $9.99 a month.

mFax

mFax boasts of a slick web interface that comes with a host of team management features. For businesses that do not want to get rid of their fax machines just as yet, mFax provides a VoIP adapter. Once set up, this adapter connects the existing fax machine to mFax’s servers.

Despite the user experience, mFax lacks some features its competitors have on offer. Moreover, its plans are quite expensive for small businesses.

Here are some of its key features:

Toll-free fax number

Email-to-fax and fax-to-email functionality

Lacks a dedicated mobile app

Lacks digital signature tool

Fax scheduling feature

mFax Pricing: mFax has four pricing options available starting at $12 a month.

Best Free Online Fax Services

If you are not completely sold on online fax services, you can dip you toe into the free options first. There are several free service providers available to choose from and to get a fair idea about the concept without making an investment. Below you can find some options to explore.

FaxZero

FaxZero allows you to send up to three faxes to anywhere in the U.S. and Canada. It’s a straightforward option and is easy to use. On the negative side, there’s no way for you to receive a fax in this free service.

Here are some of its key features:

No virtual setup is needed

Up to five free faxes per day

No accounts for frequent users

Supports international fax numbers, but for a price

Basic security features

You need to pay $1.99 per fax to send up to 25 fax pages.

GotFreeFax

Like FaxZero, GotFreeFax also only offers outgoing fax services. What’s interesting though, is it offers prepaid accounts for businesses. This enables multiple users to send faxes when needed. A major drawback is its lack of proper security. It also supports only a few file formats.

Here are some of its key features:

Cover page option available

Up to 10 pages are allowed to be uploaded

Technical support by email only

No branding or ads

Free fax service anywhere in Canada and the US

If you want to send ten more faxes, you need to pay 98 cents. For $1.98, you will be able to send 20 pages. And for $2.98, you are allowed to send 30 pages.

FaxBetter

FaxBetter is one of the best free online fax services. Unlike its competitors, FaxBetter allows you to receive – and not send – faxes for free. However, it does have features that let you send faxes for a small fee.

Here are some of its key features:

Dedicated toll-free fax number

Email notifications

Lacks security features

Document previews

OCR and document search options

Paid plans cost $5.95 per month, which allows you to send and receive 500 faxes. You also get unlimited document storage.

FaxBurner

FaxBurner is ideal for busy small businesses. It’s a mobile app that allows you to access a host of useful features for free. It doesn’t require you to share your credit card details to sign up for the free tier. By signing up for the free plan, you will be able to receive 25 pages and send 5 fax pages. The only flipside is it doesn’t offer desktop support.

Here are some of its key features:

Temporary fax number that expires after 24 hours

No ad

Email and mobile notification

Email-to-fax and fax-to-email support

FaxBurner offers several paid plans as well. The Professional plan is available for $9.97 per month and includes a 14-day free trial. The other option is the Premier plan, which costs $19.97 per month and permits you to send and receive up to 2,000 pages.

Key Features to Look For in Online Faxing Services

Increasing demand for digital faxing means a growing number of software business players are offering this service to businesses today.

While it’s great to have options to choose from, it’s important to take a good look at all the features on offer first. That’s because different features may suit different businesses. For example, if you have large volumes of data to exchange, you may benefit from using a faxing service that offers cloud storage. If you have customers in many different parts of the world, an international digital faxing service may prove useful.

Document Archiving

The best online fax services understand the importance of storing data for you to access later. That’s why they offer document archiving options. With this option, you can go back and access old documents easily.

Some service providers that offer this option are SRFax, MyFax, and HelloFax.

Fax Number Availability

Some service providers allow businesses to convert existing fax numbers. Others offer a toll-free or local number.

Some service providers that offer this option are mFax, iFax, and MetroFax.

Digital Signatures

In many cases, businesses need to sign documents before sharing. This makes digital signatures an important feature in any online fax service. It takes just a few simple steps to create digital signatures.

Some service providers that offer this option are HelloFax, eFax, and Fax.Plus.

Mobile Device Integration

Mobile device integration makes it easier for you to access digital fax service on the go. Many online fax services offer mobile apps on both iOS and Android.

Some service providers that offer this option are RingCentral Fax, MyFax, and MetroFax.

Junk Fax Screening

Spam filters help save time and keep things organized.

Some service providers that offer this option are RingCentral Fax and SRFax.

Ability to Share Large Files

If you send and receive large volumes of faxes, you must check if the service provider offers the option to share large files.

Some service providers that offer this option are SFax, RingCentral Fax, and MetroFax.

Pro Security Features

Many digital fax service providers offer security features to protect customer data. This includes secure hosting, data encryption and advanced security controls.

Some service providers that offer this option are Faxage, SFax, and eFax.

Cloud Storage Integrations

If you are using cloud storage services such as Dropbox or iCloud, choosing a digital fax service that offers seamless cloud storage integration will come in handy. That’s because you’ll be able to fetch files and send them through the fax service.

Some service providers that offer cloud storage are HelloFax and RingCentral Fax.

Customer Support

When sending files via an online fax service, it is useful to access support in case you have questions. Some service providers offer only email-based customer support that may not always work for you. Others offer 24/7 dedicated customer support.

Some service providers that offer this option are MyFax and Nextiva.

High Page Limits

When selecting a digital fax service, it’s good to check the number of pages users are allowed to send and receive per day. This is especially important if you generally deal with high volumes.

Some service providers that offer high page limits are SFax and RingCentral Fax.

Free Setup

While most service providers offer free setup, some charge a nominal fee.

Some service providers that offer this option are HelloFax, Fax.Plus and SRFax.

Ability to Send to International Numbers Anywhere

If you want to send and receive international faxes, it is important to check if the service provider offers the option.

Some service providers that offer this option are MyFax, eFax, and SRFax.

Clean Web Interface

A clean web interface makes the whole faxing process easier for everyone. Many service providers offer a simple layout designed to provide a good user experience.

Some service providers that have a clean web interface are mFax, iFax, and HelloFax.

Which online fax service is best?

There are several factors to consider when choosing the best online fax services for your business. For instance, eFax offers a straightforward setup process and unlimited storage, making it a great option for those looking to get started quickly. However, its prices are significantly higher than those of its competitors.

RingCentral Fax is another great option. Designed to cater to businesses that deal with high volumes, RingCentral offers a host of other good features. But it lacks storage capacity.

Nextiva is a more wholesome online fax service. Good storage capacity, mobile device integration, toll-free numbers and other features make it popular with a large number of small businesses. Overall, it is one of the best online fax services on the market for small businesses today.

What is the safest online fax service?

There are quite a few fax services that use encryption and offer data security. Faxage is one of the best online fax services from a data security point of view. It provides HIPAA-compliant security for faxes as well as password protection on incoming faxes.

What is the best one-time online fax service?

You might not require a digital fax service for regular use. Fortunately, if you only need it for a one-time situation, there are several options available to you.

MetroFax stands out among its competitors with its low prices and fax quality.

What is the cheapest online fax service?

There are several free options available if you want to use online faxing without paying anything. The challenge is such services are quite restrictive in providing useful features.

The cheapest service that you can go for is Fax.Plus. It has a free plan that allows you to send up to 10 pages a month. Its basic plan costs $5.99 a month and is the cheapest option available.

What is eFaxing?

eFaxing is an online fax service that enables you to send and receive faxes over the internet using a computer. Unlike email, eFax allows users to share fax messages with conventional phone-based fax machines.

Can I send a fax using my Gmail?

Thanks to integration with email services such as Gmail, users can send a fax from their email accounts. The email-to fax option is offered by a number of digital fax service providers.

Here’s how you can send a fax from your Gmail:

Sign up on a fax services site that lets you register with your Gmail account

Open your Gmail account and write an email

Enter the recipient’s fax number

Attach document

Press send

Is FaxZero really free?

You can use FaxZero to send faxes for free, but there are some restrictions. To begin with, there are page limits, which means you can only send up to five faxes a day and each fax should be no more than three pages. Delivery speeds are also slightly slower for the free faxes.

To send more pages, you need to pay $1.99 per fax.