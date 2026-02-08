Top 5 Online Payroll Software Solutions for Small Businesses

When managing payroll for your small business, choosing the right online software can streamline your processes considerably. Each of the top five solutions—Remote, Gusto, Justworks, QuickBooks Payroll, and ADP RUN—offers unique features customized to various needs. From global payroll management to integrated HR functions, these platforms help simplify tasks, improve compliance, and boost efficiency. Comprehending the strengths of each option can guide you in making an informed decision that benefits your business in the long run. What factors will influence your choice?

Remote offers global payroll management with fast processing for nearly 200 countries, starting at $29 per employee per month.

Gusto integrates payroll with HR benefits, pricing starts at $49/month plus $6/employee, saving an average of 4 hours on payroll tasks.

Justworks provides affordable payroll outsourcing at $50/month plus $6 per employee, including analytics for workforce insights and compliance assistance.

QuickBooks Payroll features extensive integration with accounting software, automated tax calculations, and hassle-free migration from other platforms.

ADP RUN delivers comprehensive payroll reports and advanced data analysis capabilities, ensuring compliance with all regulatory standards.

Best for Global Payroll Management: Remote

When you’re managing payroll for a global team, finding the right software can make all the difference. Remote stands out as the best solution for global payroll management, offering fast payroll processing for nearly 200 countries.

Starting at $29 per employee per month, it scales with your team size, making it accessible for small businesses. This online payroll software provides unlimited payroll runs and next-day direct deposits, ensuring your employees receive timely payments regardless of their location.

Moreover, Remote simplifies tax and regulatory compliance, which can be intimidating for multinational operations. By accommodating the unique payroll needs of different countries and jurisdictions, it allows you to focus on growing your business.

If you’re looking for small business accounting software with payroll capabilities, Remote is an excellent choice that streamlines your global payroll processes as you keep everything compliant and efficient.

Integrated Payroll and HR: Gusto

For small businesses looking for an all-in-one solution, Gusto stands out with its integrated payroll and HR features. With a rating of 4.5, Gusto serves over 400,000 businesses and processes millions in payroll monthly. Its easy account creation lets you run payroll in minutes, as automatic tax calculations streamline your tasks.

Here’s how Gusto compares to other options:

Feature Gusto Pricing Starts at $49/month + $6/employee Integrated HR Benefits Health insurance, 401(k), workers’ comp Software Integrations Over 20 platforms, including QuickBooks

Gusto’s plans include unlimited payroll runs, making it ideal for anyone using online accounting software or small business accounting packages. By utilizing Gusto, you could save an average of 4 hours monthly on payroll tasks, enhancing efficiency with bookkeeping software online.

Affordable Payroll Outsourcing: Justworks

Justworks offers a practical solution for small businesses seeking affordable payroll outsourcing, starting at just $50 per month plus $6 per employee. This pricing model makes it accessible for those looking to streamline payroll operations as they manage costs effectively.

With Justworks, you get unlimited payroll runs and next-day direct deposit, ensuring your employees are paid promptly and without hassle. The platform likewise provides extensive payroll and HR analytics, giving you valuable insights into your workforce and payroll data, which can improve decision-making.

Compliance with federal, state, and local regulations is another significant benefit, as Justworks helps you navigate complex employment laws easily. Plus, secure access to payroll data allows you to manage payroll efficiently.

As part of your online accounting systems, Justworks integrates well with various accounting bookkeeping software, giving you the tools you need for effective financial management as you keep payroll processes simple and transparent.

Payment and Expense Management Integrations: QuickBooks Payroll

QuickBooks Payroll stands out as a robust solution for small businesses looking to simplify payment and expense management through its extensive integration options with various accounting software. This platform enables seamless synchronization of payroll data into your chosen bookkeeping software programs, ensuring accurate financial management.

With features like automated tax calculations and compliance support, you can trust that your records are up-to-date and correct. You’ll appreciate the unlimited payroll runs and next-day direct deposits, which considerably improve cash flow management.

QuickBooks Payroll additionally offers bundled solutions that combine payroll with thorough bookkeeping software features, streamlining your expense management process. Although these bundled options may be costlier, they provide considerable value.

Plus, if you’re migrating from other payroll platforms, the shift is hassle-free, allowing you to maintain historical data without disruption. Overall, QuickBooks Payroll is an excellent choice for integrating payroll with easy accounting software solutions.

Comprehensive Payroll Reports: ADP RUN

When managing payroll, having access to thorough reports can greatly improve your business’s financial oversight. ADP RUN offers extensive payroll reports that are crucial for maintaining accuracy and compliance. Here’s what you can expect:

Detailed Insights: Gain clarity on taxes, benefits, and payroll liabilities. Unlimited Payroll Runs: Generate reports as often as you need without extra costs. Advanced Reporting Capabilities: Analyze payroll data to identify trends and make informed decisions. Compliance Coverage: Guarantee adherence to federal, state, and local regulatory standards.

Using this software for small businesses, you can additionally customize reports based on specific data points, enhancing their relevance.

Integrating ADP RUN with your accounting packages and bookkeeping software guarantees you maintain financial accuracy and compliance effortlessly.

