A recent survey by SmartBuyGlasses.com sheds light on the evolving expectations of U.S. consumers for their online shopping experiences in 2025. The study, which polled 400 adults aged 20 to 60, reveals that shoppers want faster delivery, eco-friendly practices, and immersive technologies to define the future of e-commerce.

Contrary to assumptions, younger consumers aged 20-34 shop online less frequently than older age groups. SmartBuyGlasses attributes this to purchasing power, which tends to increase with age. However, the survey notes that younger shoppers significantly influence household purchasing decisions, emphasizing their importance as a target demographic for retailers.

Speed Remains a Top Priority

Fast delivery has become a baseline expectation, with 70% of respondents rating it as very or extremely important. Younger consumers are particularly drawn to rapid fulfillment services. When it comes to paying extra for faster delivery:

32.5% are willing to pay less than $5.

31.75% would pay $5-$10.

Only 6.25% would pay more than $15.

“Fast delivery has become a baseline expectation,” said Lok Chau, Head of Logistics at SmartBuyGlasses. “Retailers that don’t offer it risk being overtaken by competitors.”

Sustainability Shapes Consumer Decisions

Ethical and sustainable practices are reshaping online shopping behaviors. The survey found that 73% of respondents are willing to pay more for eco-friendly delivery options, with younger generations leading the way.

Breakdown of willingness to pay for sustainable shipping:

36% would pay less than $5.

23.75% are open to paying $5-$10.

Only 5% would pay more than $15.

SmartBuyGlasses has already responded to these trends by increasing its offerings of eco-conscious brands and implementing 100% recycled packaging.

AI Integration Divides Consumers

Artificial intelligence in e-commerce evokes mixed reactions. Nearly half (48.75%) of respondents feel extremely uncomfortable with AI-powered customer service, citing concerns about data privacy and job displacement.

However, younger shoppers tend to view AI more positively, with some highlighting its convenience and accuracy. For example, one respondent noted that “AI chatbots are available 24/7 and more accurate.”

Technology to Enhance Immersion and Convenience

Consumers expressed strong interest in technologies that make online shopping more engaging and seamless. Virtual reality (VR) emerged as the top choice for creating immersive experiences, with 44% of respondents expressing excitement about augmented reality (AR) try-ons. Instant checkout also ranked highly, with 54% prioritizing streamlined payment processes.

As online shopping habits continue to evolve, the survey underscores the importance of meeting consumer demands for speed, sustainability, and convenience. Retailers must also address concerns about AI and embrace technologies that enhance immersion to stay competitive in the rapidly changing e-commerce landscape.