OpenAI Introduces New Tools for Building AI Agents

OpenAI has announced the release of new tools designed to help developers and enterprises build AI agents that can independently accomplish tasks on behalf of users. The update includes a suite of APIs and tools aimed at simplifying the development of agentic applications.

According to OpenAI, “We’re launching a new set of APIs and tools specifically designed to simplify the development of agentic applications.” These tools include the Responses API, built-in tools for web search, file search, and computer use, the new Agents SDK, and integrated observability tools for tracking agent workflow execution.

Responses API: A New Foundation for AI Agents

OpenAI’s new Responses API combines elements of the Chat Completions API with tool-use capabilities from the Assistants API, offering developers a more flexible approach to building AI agents. The API allows users to leverage multiple built-in tools, including web search and file search, making it easier to integrate real-world data into AI applications.

“The Responses API is designed for developers who want to easily combine OpenAI models and built-in tools into their apps, without the complexity of integrating multiple APIs or external vendors,” OpenAI says in a blog post. The company noted that the API does not train models on business data by default, even when stored on OpenAI’s platform.

Built-In Tools: Web Search, File Search, and Computer Use

Developers can now access new built-in tools to enhance AI agent capabilities:

Web Search : Provides real-time search capabilities with citations from sources such as news articles and blog posts.

: Provides real-time search capabilities with citations from sources such as news articles and blog posts. File Search : Enables retrieval of information from large document repositories using optimized queries and metadata filtering.

: Enables retrieval of information from large document repositories using optimized queries and metadata filtering. Computer Use: A research-preview tool that allows AI agents to interact with digital environments, automating tasks on a computer through mouse and keyboard actions.

These tools aim to improve AI agents’ ability to complete multi-step tasks by integrating external data and automating complex workflows.

The Agents SDK for Workflow Orchestration

To facilitate the management of multi-agent workflows, OpenAI has introduced the open-source Agents SDK. This toolkit allows developers to configure AI agents, manage task handoffs, enforce guardrails, and trace agent execution. “The Agents SDK is suitable for various real-world applications, including customer support automation, multi-step research, content generation, code review, and sales prospecting,” OpenAI noted.

Companies like Coinbase and Box have already leveraged the Agents SDK to develop AI-powered applications for research, data extraction, and customer support automation.

Future Plans and Industry Impact

OpenAI envisions AI agents becoming integral to various industries by enhancing productivity and automating complex tasks. “With today’s releases, we’re introducing the first building blocks to empower developers and enterprises to more easily build, deploy, and scale reliable, high-performing AI agents,” OpenAI stated. The company plans to continue expanding its platform with additional integrations and tools to support AI-driven automation across industries.