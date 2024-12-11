OpenAI Launches Sora Turbo, Expanding Video Generation Capabilities for ChatGPT Plus and Pro Users

OpenAI has announced the rollout of Sora Turbo, the latest iteration of its video generation model. Initially introduced in February 2024, Sora has now evolved into a standalone product available at Sora.com for ChatGPT Plus and Pro subscribers. The upgraded model delivers faster performance, higher resolutions, and enhanced tools for creative video production.

Sora Turbo: Advanced Video Generation Features

Sora Turbo enables users to create realistic videos from text prompts, offering resolutions up to 1080p and durations of up to 20 seconds. Videos can be generated in widescreen, vertical, or square aspect ratios. Additional capabilities include the ability to extend, remix, and blend existing assets or generate entirely new content.

The platform introduces a range of user-friendly tools:

Storyboard tool : Allows frame-by-frame input specification.

: Allows frame-by-frame input specification. Diverse input options : Supports prompts using text, images, and videos.

: Supports prompts using text, images, and videos. Community feeds: Features user-generated content in “Featured” and “Recent” sections.

Zygimantas Eirosius, Product Manager at OpenAI, highlighted the intuitive nature of the tools: “Our interface is designed to make analytics feel like a natural extension of work—no fluff, no fancy marketing words. Just clear, practical tools that meet our customers’ needs.”

Subscription Plans and Availability

Sora is included at no additional cost for ChatGPT Plus users, offering up to 50 videos per month at 480p resolution. The Pro plan provides significantly expanded usage limits, higher resolution options, and longer video durations. OpenAI is also developing tailored pricing plans for different user groups, set to launch in 2025.

Sora is currently unavailable in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the European Economic Area, though OpenAI is working to expand access. The platform is also restricted to users aged 18 and older.

Safety and Ethical Deployment

OpenAI has emphasized safeguards to ensure responsible use of Sora. Videos include visible watermarks and C2PA metadata, identifying them as Sora-generated content to enhance transparency. An internal search tool further aids in verifying video provenance.

Strict content moderation policies are in place to prevent misuse, particularly for issues like child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and sexual deepfakes. Early testers can use a pilot feature allowing uploads of people, though these are subject to stringent oversight.

OpenAI has also collaborated with red-team experts to identify and mitigate risks, drawing on safety protocols developed for products like ChatGPT and DALL·E.

Unlocking Creative Potential

The introduction of Sora Turbo marks a significant milestone in AI-driven storytelling. With features that simplify video creation and tools to ensure ethical usage, OpenAI hopes to empower creators to explore new forms of digital expression.

“We’re excited to see what the world will create with Sora,” OpenAI stated in the announcement. As the technology matures, the company aims to balance innovation with responsibility, fostering trust in AI-generated content.