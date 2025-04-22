OpenPhone Unveils Sona, an AI Agent Built to Eliminate Missed Customer Calls

OpenPhone has launched Sona, a new AI-powered agent designed to ensure businesses never miss a customer call again. The announcement, made April 17, introduces Sona as the first AI agent purpose-built for the essential front-office needs of small businesses and startups.

OpenPhone describes Sona as a tool that helps businesses resolve customer issues instantly and convert every interaction into a growth opportunity. With 24/7 availability, Sona aims to eliminate missed calls and the potential revenue loss that can follow.

“At OpenPhone, we bring all customer data and communication into one place. We organize customer communications from start to finish, enabling teams to focus on building reliable, personal relationships with their customers. We have already seen—with over 60,000 businesses—that it increases our customers’ top-line sales,” said Mahyar Raissi, CEO and co-founder of OpenPhone. “Sona adds a new layer of powerful automations that take things off of our customers’ mind while maintaining the level of service they want, so their businesses can be always-on as today’s consumers expect.”

OpenPhone serves a broad base of small businesses, which make up 99.9% of all businesses in the United States and account for 45% of all jobs. Whether it’s a Main Street service provider or a scaling startup, the company says its users share a desire to connect with customers and provide high-quality service. However, many business owners struggle to manage calls amid competing priorities, leading to missed messages and lost opportunities.

Sona is designed to meet this challenge by functioning as a smart, reliable answering service integrated into OpenPhone’s existing platform. The software combines calls, texts, and voicemails in one interface, integrates with CRM systems, and allows team collaboration.

“Sona has completely changed how we handle calls. It used to take six months, five vendors, and a lot of frustration to find an answering service that worked. Now we have Sona, and it just works—we couldn’t be happier,” said Chris Sands, CEO of the New York law firm Hannon De Palma & Associates. “It’s like if Siri went to law school and got its act together. Sona sounded polished and professional right away. If consistency were a superpower, Sona would have a cape. We’ve been looking for a solution like this for years, and OpenPhone delivered.”

The law firm credits Sona with enhancing its 24/7 client response system while maintaining the professionalism essential to its practice. OpenPhone believes this level of service reflects what many small businesses need to stay competitive.

“There comes a critical moment in every growing business where you feel stretched thin — like you can’t possibly scale while maintaining the personal care that defines your relationships,” said Daryna Kulya, co-founder of OpenPhone. “That’s why we built OpenPhone: to help businesses scale the ‘unscalable.’ When you can deliver on your promises, communicate clearly, and keep that human touch alive — even as you grow — that’s how you stand out and win.”

Sona expands OpenPhone’s automation capabilities by managing missed calls, answering questions with information drawn from customer knowledge bases, and collecting detailed messages. Future feature rollouts will continue to build on the product’s core principles: ease of use, team collaboration, and unified communications.

The new AI agent is fully integrated into OpenPhone’s platform and is designed to be simple to deploy, even for non-technical users. Sona enhances service without reducing control and adds capacity for communication without requiring additional staff.

More information and a free trial are available at openphone.com. The company says additional Sona features will roll out throughout the year.