Operation HOPE and SCORE Partner to Strengthen Small Business Support Nationwide

Operation HOPE, a national nonprofit dedicated to entrepreneurship and financial literacy, has announced a partnership with SCORE, the largest network of volunteer business mentors in the U.S. The collaboration aims to expand mentorship and resources for small businesses and underrepresented entrepreneurs across the country.

SCORE, a volunteer organization with more than 10,000 mentors, has provided free business guidance for six decades. Through this partnership, SCORE will extend its mentorship services to small businesses participating in Operation HOPE’s 1 Million Black Business Initiative (1MBB) and clients recovering from natural disasters.

The 1MBB program, launched in 2020, has supported nearly 400,000 Black-owned businesses, offering mentorship, training, and access to capital. By integrating SCORE’s mentorship framework, the initiative aims to further its impact in fostering Black entrepreneurship.

“This partnership with SCORE reflects our constant evolution in ensuring we are making local, regional, and national connections to empower, support, and grow small businesses nationwide,” said John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Operation HOPE. “By working with an organization like SCORE, which understands the commitment to service in reaching our goals through initiatives like 1MBB and disaster relief programs, we can provide necessary resources and drive economic success for entrepreneurs nationwide.”

Comprehensive Support for Small Businesses

The partnership will focus on several key areas:

Mentorship and Business Guidance – SCORE volunteers will provide one-on-one coaching and business development support.

Loan and Grant Assistance – Operation HOPE small business clients will receive guidance on preparing documentation for financial aid.

Educational Programs – Both organizations will collaborate on workshops, training sessions, and business resources to enhance small business success.

By combining Operation HOPE’s network and programs with SCORE’s business development expertise, the collaboration seeks to create a stronger ecosystem for small businesses. The initiative underscores a shared commitment to economic empowerment, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business growth in communities nationwide.