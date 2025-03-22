Optimum Business and LIA Foundation Relaunch L.O.C.A.L. Small Business Grants

Optimum Business and the LIA Foundation have announced the relaunch of the L.O.C.A.L. (Lifting Our Community Businesses Across Long Island) Small Business Grants, aimed at supporting small businesses across Nassau and Suffolk Counties. Now in its second year, the program will award $5,000 grants to 40 selected small businesses, along with two grand prize grants of $25,000—one each for a business in Nassau and Suffolk County.

According to the announcement, the program’s goal is to invest directly in the local economy by helping small businesses grow and thrive. The L.O.C.A.L. grants are made possible through Optimum Business, the program’s founding partner.

“Optimum Business is thrilled to continue our partnership with the LIA Foundation to support the vibrant small business community on Long Island. By providing these grants once again, we are not just investing in individual businesses, but in the economic health and future prosperity of our entire region,” said Andrew Rainone, Senior Vice President of National Sales at Optimum. “Our commitment to the small business community goes beyond financial support; Optimum Business is dedicated to fostering an environment where these businesses can thrive and providing connectivity services and resources to succeed in today’s digital world.”

To date, the partnership has awarded $250,000 in grants to 50 small businesses. This year, the program continues to expand outreach efforts by working with the Long Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (LIHCC) and the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce (LIAACC).

“The LIA is extraordinarily proud to partner once again with Optimum Business, the Long Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce to stimulate economic growth across Long Island,” said Matt Cohen, President & CEO of the Long Island Association. “Small businesses fuel our region’s vibrancy, and the goals of L.O.C.A.L. Small Business Grants program are to empower entrepreneurs, create jobs, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents on Long Island.”

As an added benefit, the LIA will offer a six-month complimentary membership to applicants and a one-year membership to grant recipients who are new to the organization, further supporting their business development and networking opportunities.

Phil Andrews, President of the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the broader economic impact of the program.

“The L.O.C.A.L. Small Business Grants funded by Optimum in partnership with the LIA, LIAACC, and the LIHCC provides support to small businesses to Long Island’s regional economy and serves as a marketing function to highlight business success on Long Island,” Andrews said. “Supporting small businesses on Long Island creates and maintains jobs on Long Island which supports a strong Long Island economy.”

Luis Vazquez, President of the Long Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the continued challenges faced by Hispanic-owned businesses.

“The 2025 L.O.C.A.L. Small Business Grants represent a critical investment in the future of our small businesses. Hispanic-owned businesses, in particular, continue to navigate the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, facing ongoing challenges in the recovery process,” Vazquez said. “These grants will provide essential financial support to help them grow, create jobs, and further contribute to the communities they serve. Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy, and the diverse entrepreneurs who power them are key to Long Island’s prosperity. We are proud to play a role in lifting up our business community and ensuring a thriving, inclusive economic future for all.”

Grant recipients are expected to be announced later this year. Optimum Business will also host recognition events this summer, joined by local officials and community partners.

Optimum Business states that its continued investment in initiatives like L.O.C.A.L. underscores the company’s commitment to connecting customers to what matters most.

More information, including submission requirements and official program rules, is available at www.longislandassociation.org/foundation.