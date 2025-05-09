Optimum Launches New Connectivity, Cybersecurity, and Device Support Solutions

Optimum announced the launch of three new offerings on Thursday, aimed at improving in-home internet coverage, enhancing cybersecurity protections for small and medium-sized businesses, and expanding customer support for connected and entertainment devices. The suite of new products includes Whole Home Wi-Fi, Optimum Business cybersecurity solutions, and a new tiered Total Care customer support plan.

“We are proud to introduce these innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of both our residential and business customers,” said Luciano Ramos, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Optimum. “Whether it’s ensuring reliable connectivity anywhere in your home, digitally securing your business, or delivering plans to support the growing number of mobile and entertainment devices in the home, we want our customers to know that Optimum has you covered.”

Whole Home Wi-Fi Offers Reliable In-Home Coverage

For $10 per month, Optimum’s Whole Home Wi-Fi service provides enhanced wireless internet coverage throughout the home using up to three Wi-Fi extenders and includes free service visits. Designed to reduce connectivity issues such as dead zones and dropped signals, the service aims to accommodate the growing number of internet-connected devices in households.

Optimum says this launch is the first of several planned upgrades, with more advanced Wi-Fi solutions expected to be introduced later this year.

Cybersecurity Solutions for Businesses

Coinciding with National Small Business Week and Month, Optimum introduced two new cybersecurity solutions for business customers. These services are intended to address growing threats faced by small and medium-sized businesses in the digital landscape.

Optimum Business Secure Fiber Internet: Included at no extra cost for customers using Optimum’s Business Fiber Internet, this solution offers built-in cybersecurity protections. Features include 24/7 protection from Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks and Domain Name System (DNS) Security to ensure safe browsing and website validity.

Optimum Business Secure Internet Plus: For $20 per month, customers can upgrade to a cloud-based security solution with customizable protections. Features include flexible web filtering, personalized network settings, and a secure portal offering insights into internet usage patterns, security incidents, and potential threats.

These additions expand upon existing Optimum Business services, including the recently announced Business Connection Backup, PRO WiFi, Hosted Voice, and Mobile for Business.

Expanded Support with New Total Care Plans

To meet growing demand for support with a wide range of consumer devices, Optimum introduced three Total Care service tiers:

Total Care ($15/month) : Includes waived truck roll fees, premium remote tech support, and access to a priority call queue.

: Includes waived truck roll fees, premium remote tech support, and access to a priority call queue. Total Care Plus ($20/month) : Adds coverage for eligible home entertainment devices, accidental damage protection for select portable devices, in-store repair access at over 700 UBreakiFix locations, and one discounted smart home installation annually.

: Adds coverage for eligible home entertainment devices, accidental damage protection for select portable devices, in-store repair access at over 700 UBreakiFix locations, and one discounted smart home installation annually. Total Care Max ($30/month): Offers all the features of Total Care Plus, with additional coverage for all connected home devices and two low-cost smart home installations per year.

Each plan is designed to simplify support and enhance the experience for customers managing an increasing number of smart and entertainment technologies in the home.

According to the company, these new offerings emphasize affordability, speed, reliability, and security across its 21-state service area, reflecting Optimum’s goal of becoming the “connectivity provider of choice in every community we serve.”