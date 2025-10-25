Oracle Enhances Cloud Database with New AI Features and Partner Flexibility

Oracle has unveiled exciting updates to its Oracle Database@AWS, aiming to assist small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in optimizing their cloud-based operations. As the shift toward cloud computing accelerates, new features in Oracle Database@AWS promise to enhance data management, boost security, and facilitate innovation—all crucial for small businesses competing in a digital landscape.

Karan Batta, senior vice president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, spoke about the strong demand for these offerings, particularly from larger enterprises. However, these enhanced capabilities also offer significant advantages for smaller operations. “The newly added Oracle AI Database capabilities deliver advanced security features, intelligent data protection and resiliency with near-instantaneous data recovery,” he noted.

For small business owners, the flexibility offered by Oracle’s partner program is particularly noteworthy. They can now access Oracle Database@AWS through trusted AWS and Oracle partners, enabling a smoother transition to cloud solutions. This option simplifies procurement processes, allowing companies to benefit from a streamlined approach to purchasing enterprise software while continuing to innovate.

Several benefits stand out for small businesses considering this database solution. First, Oracle Database@AWS supports seamless migration of existing Oracle applications with minimal disruption, providing a straightforward pathway to the cloud. Businesses gain access to zero-ETL integrations, which unify data from various sources—CRMs, operational databases, etc.—making it increasingly easy to perform advanced analytics, machine learning, and build intelligent applications.

“Data is really the key to unlocking the value of AI and agents,” Ruba Borno, vice president at AWS, explained. With the shift to cloud services, small businesses can develop AI applications that drive innovation and improve customer experiences, leveraging data in ways previously reserved for larger organizations.

Current enhancements provide robust features aimed at minimizing downtime and securing critical business data. The Oracle Database Zero Data Loss Autonomous Recovery Service is one example, allowing businesses to recover transactions almost instantaneously—less than one second—after an outage. This level of resilience can be critical for small businesses that cannot afford significant downtime.

Moreover, improvements in database management are noteworthy. With the use of Terraform tools, DevOps teams at small businesses can incorporate Oracle Database@AWS into existing workflows easily. This flexibility is vital for teams looking to maximize efficiency without straying too far from their accustomed processes.

However, there are challenges to consider. Transitioning to a more complex cloud infrastructure may require training staff and adjusting operational procedures. Small businesses must evaluate the costs associated with utilizing advanced capabilities effectively, including potential ongoing expenses related to AI features and integrations. Additionally, while Oracle’s partner program offers great benefits, selecting the right partner is crucial to ensure that the support aligns with a business’s specific needs.

Several enterprises, including Zema Global, have already begun harnessing these offerings. Chad Ellison, CTO of Zema Global, noted, “Oracle Database@AWS has provided Zema Global with a simplified migration path…dramatically improving uptime and resiliency.” As similar businesses witness the benefits firsthand, many may feel encouraged to make the leap.

As Oracle expands its offerings globally—currently available in regions like U.S. East (N. Virginia) and U.S. West (Oregon) with plans for availability in 20 more locations—small businesses should stay informed about developments. With the growing dependence on data-driven strategies, those who embrace cloud solutions may find themselves better positioned in a competitive market.

By leveraging these advanced features and the flexibility offered by Oracle Database@AWS, small business owners can harness the power of data innovation while enhancing operational efficiency. As the landscape of business continues to evolve, these tools may serve as key enablers of success.

For more details about Oracle’s latest database offerings, visit the original press release at Oracle’s announcement.

