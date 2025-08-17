Oracle Partners with NEORide to Streamline Public Transit Operations

Oracle recently announced a collaboration with NEORide, a multi-state alliance made up of urban, suburban, and rural public transit systems, aimed at helping 40 public transit agencies across 11 states upgrade their operations. This partnership utilizes Oracle NetSuite for Government, a modern cloud infrastructure designed to streamline essential functions such as accounting, grants management, payroll, budgeting, and human resources.

Founded in 2014, NEORide includes transit agencies from states like Ohio, Arkansas, Kentucky, and West Virginia. By enabling a simplified procurement process compliant with the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) standards, Oracle helps NEORide deliver critical technology solutions that illustrate increased efficiency and transparency in public service delivery. “NEORide is committed to empowering our growing member base with the comprehensive tools and resources they need to enhance all aspects of public transit services,” said Katherine Conrad, executive director of NEORide.

For small business owners, especially those involved in managing or interacting with local government services, this development presents several significant advantages. The introduction of Oracle NetSuite for Government allows transit agencies to harness AI-powered, flexible workflows that minimize manual tasks. This streamlining can relieve stretched resources and enable staff to focus on more valuable work instead of routine administrative functions.

With tools that facilitate easy forecasting, scenario modeling, and report generation, the finance teams in these agencies can now access real-time data to make informed decisions. Quick adjustments to budgets, based on shifting economic landscapes or legislative requirements, become more manageable. Additionally, insights derived from the general ledger can help maintain accurate account balances while speeding up reporting processes with pre-built templates and intelligent analytics.

Steve Seoane, senior vice president and general manager of Oracle Local Government, emphasized the need for government technologies that empower efficient public service. “Government agencies need a straightforward and trustworthy path to transformative, secure technology that empowers them to efficiently serve their communities’ core service needs,” he stated. The partnership with NEORide exemplifies this mission by addressing procurement challenges typical in governmental settings, thus promoting increased productivity and better decision-making.

While the potential benefits appear noteworthy, small business owners should also consider some challenges that may arise with this new adoption. Implementing new technology often involves changes in workflow, which may require staff training to effectively utilize the advanced features of NetSuite. Transitioning from traditional methods to an AI-powered system could initially disrupt established routines.

Additionally, while the cloud-based nature of NetSuite simplifies access and collaboration, small businesses must remain vigilant about data privacy and security—especially since they often handle sensitive information within their operations. Careful planning and stakeholder communication will be key to any successful transition, ensuring that all parties are well-prepared for the changes that come with upgrading to a state-of-the-art system.

For small business owners interacting with or servicing local transit authorities, this partnership between Oracle and NEORide could signal new opportunities for collaboration, improved service delivery, and business growth. As technology continues to advance across various sectors, small business owners must stay informed and leverage these changes to enhance their operations and relationships with local governments.

The Oracle and NEORide collaboration could serve as a prototype for how public services can modernize through smart technology, potentially paving the way for future innovations. For those interested in diving deeper, more information is available at Oracle’s website.