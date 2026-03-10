Oracle Unveils AI-Driven Safety Solution to Transform Construction Sites

In the fast-paced world of construction, ensuring safety on job sites is critical not just to protect workers but also to manage costs effectively. Recognizing this pressing need, Oracle has launched the Oracle Construction and Engineering Advisor for Safety, an AI-driven solution aimed at transforming safety management in the construction industry. This cutting-edge tool promises to not only predict safety incidents but also prevent them, offering small business owners in the construction sector a practical avenue to enhance worker safety and reduce costs.

At the heart of the Advisor for Safety is an industry-specific predictive model trained on data accumulated from over 10,000 project years. This extensive dataset enables construction firms, regardless of their current safety program maturity, to benefit from more accurate and timely safety predictions. For small business owners who often juggle multiple responsibilities, the solution simplifies the complexity of safety management, allowing for a proactive rather than reactive approach.

Mark Webster, Oracle’s senior vice president and general manager, emphasizes the significance of this innovation: “Advisor for Safety marks a significant step forward in safety management, giving construction companies and owners the tools to predict and prevent incidents, while improving the industry’s overall efficiency and cost-effectiveness.” For small businesses, this means that they can leverage artificial intelligence to make informed decisions that prioritize worker safety without overextending their resources.

Built alongside Oracle’s Aconex and Primavera Unifier Accelerator platforms, the new Observation capability makes it easier for teams at all levels—from project engineers to executives—to collect structured safety data seamlessly via mobile devices or web browsers. This streamlined process improves the quality of data collected, giving construction companies better insights into incident patterns and trends.

Another important benefit is the provision of weekly risk forecasts. These forecasts identify the projects that pose the highest risks, allowing businesses to allocate resources more effectively and reduce the potential for incidents. Additionally, the system suggests actionable risk mitigation strategies, such as enhanced supervision in high-risk areas, thereby fostering a culture of safety and diligence within the organization.

“By predicting safety incidents and providing actionable insights, our customers can now focus on prevention rather than reaction,” says Josh Kanner, Sr. Director of Analytics & AI at Oracle Construction and Engineering. The real-world implications are significant; some users have reported reductions in incident rates by up to 50% and cuts in workers’ compensation costs by as much as 75% in the first year of usage.

Despite these promising benefits, small business owners should also be mindful of the potential challenges associated with the adoption of such advanced tools. Integrating data from various sources—such as safety observations, incident reports, payroll data, and project schedules—may require initial investment in training and technology infrastructure. Furthermore, organizations will need to ensure that their teams are well-equipped to utilize the new system effectively, which may involve a learning curve.

However, Oracle’s approach to refining predictions over time by fine-tuning proprietary data addresses some of these concerns. As customers become more adept at using the Advisor for Safety, they can tailor insights to their specific environments, ultimately enhancing the program’s value and effectiveness.

Overall, this new solution presents a strong opportunity for small construction firms to enhance their safety management capabilities. By transitioning to a framework that favors prediction and prevention, businesses can reinforce their commitment to worker safety while also managing costs more effectively.

For more information on how the Oracle Construction and Engineering Advisor for Safety can transform your construction projects, visit the original announcement here.