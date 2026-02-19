Oracle Unveils Enhancements for Real-Time Production in Process Manufacturing

Oracle has rolled out significant enhancements to its Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing platform, specifically aimed at aiding small to midsize businesses engaged in process manufacturing. This move comes as organizations are increasingly pressured to achieve operational excellence while adhering to stringent regulatory standards.

In sectors such as life sciences, chemicals, and food and beverage, manufacturers grapple with the challenge of delivering consistent quality amid variations in materials, yields, and production processes. The new features from Oracle are designed to tackle these issues head-on, enabling businesses to gain real-time visibility into their production workflows, thus ensuring greater compliance and quality assurance.

Derek Gittoes, group vice president of SCM product management at Oracle, emphasized the significance of these advancements, stating, “Process manufacturers in complex, regulated industries must deliver consistent quality at scale despite high variability in materials, yields, and production conditions.”

Among the latest capabilities, a key focus is on enhanced recipe and yield management. Oracle’s features allow for automatic synchronization of formula changes with recipes, which not only maintains product quality but also helps in adhering to regulatory requirements. Manufacturers can use AI-assisted “what-if” scenarios to analyze how changes may impact batch outcomes, thus making informed adjustments to their processes.

Additionally, the platform introduces flexible batch manufacturing execution. This allows manufacturers to define batch size ranges that correspond to fluctuating demand, ensuring they can meet customer needs without overproducing. The system dynamically tracks actual materials and outputs, making it easier for businesses to maintain accurate production records.

Another standout feature is the connected process execution, which fosters improved traceability and reduces errors. By enabling manufacturers to issue materials multiple times within a single operation and manage co-products efficiently, the platform aims to streamline production processes.

Notably, Oracle has also implemented advanced materials traceability and control capabilities. Features such as lot-specific unit of measure conversions enhance inventory management and help keep track of lot quality. The system automatically prevents the use of expired materials, minimizing waste and risks associated with subpar products.

For small business owners, these innovations could lead to optimized operations and enhanced product quality, potentially boosting customer satisfaction and retention. However, there are some challenges to consider. Transitioning to a cloud-based solution involves an initial investment in technology and training. Additionally, ensuring that all staff are adept at using the new tools might require ongoing training and development.

Still, small businesses can leverage Oracle’s capabilities to transform their operational landscape. The consolidation of supply chain processes into a single AI-powered platform can lead to improved resilience and adaptability as market conditions evolve. Embedded AI features can analyze data and automate workflows, providing manufacturers with actionable insights to navigate supply challenges.

As Oracle continues to enhance its offerings, small businesses in the manufacturing sector have the opportunity to benefit from advanced technologies that promote efficiency and compliance. The evolving landscape of process manufacturing, when coupled with these innovations, can ultimately help small manufacturers remain competitive in a challenging market.

Learn more about Oracle’s latest innovations in supply chain and manufacturing at Oracle SCM. For the original press release detailing these advancements, visit Oracle News Release.