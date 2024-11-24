Orange 142 Launches Emerging Channels Council to Support SMBs in Digital Advertising

Orange 142, a division of Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: DRCT), has announced the creation of its Emerging Channels Council, an initiative aimed at helping small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) navigate rapidly evolving advertising channels like retail media, social media, and connected TV (CTV). This move is part of Orange 142’s ongoing commitment to equipping SMBs with the tools and insights they need to succeed in a complex digital landscape.

Empowering SMBs to Navigate Emerging Channels

The advertising ecosystem continues to evolve, offering new platforms and technologies that bring both opportunities and challenges. The Emerging Channels Council is designed to provide SMBs with strategic support, including best practices, case studies, trend analysis, and personalized consultations, to guide their investments in these burgeoning areas.

“Emerging advertising channels offer tremendous growth opportunities but can be complex and intimidating for SMBs to navigate without the right guidance,” said Mark Walker, CEO, Co-Founder, and Chairman of Direct Digital Holdings. “Our Emerging Channels Council is committed to demystifying these platforms and enabling SMBs to make informed, strategic decisions that drive their business objectives forward.”

Key Functions of the Council

The council will focus on several initiatives to support SMBs:

Best Practices and Case Studies : Sharing successful strategies and real-world examples from industry leaders.

: Sharing successful strategies and real-world examples from industry leaders. Research and Trends Analysis : Providing access to up-to-date data and insights to anticipate market shifts.

: Providing access to up-to-date data and insights to anticipate market shifts. Strategic Consultations: Offering tailored advice to align marketing strategies with specific business goals and customer behaviors.

Growing Investment in Emerging Channels

The rise of retail media, social media, and CTV has driven significant shifts in advertising budgets. SMBs are increasingly moving resources toward these areas, which have seen rapid growth in ad spending:

Retail Media : U.S. ad spending grew 18.5% in 2023, reaching $43.7 billion (eMarketer).

: U.S. ad spending grew 18.5% in 2023, reaching $43.7 billion (eMarketer). Social Media : Global ad spending reached $587.8 billion in 2023, up 20.2% year-over-year (Statista).

: Global ad spending reached $587.8 billion in 2023, up 20.2% year-over-year (Statista). Connected TV (CTV): U.S. ad spending increased 13.8% in 2023 (eMarketer).

These trends highlight the need for SMBs to stay competitive by adopting strategies that capitalize on these channels’ potential.

Strategic Leadership and SMB-Focused Innovation

Leading the Emerging Channels Council is Lindsey Wilkes, SVP of Business Development at Orange 142. Wilkes emphasized the council’s role in positioning SMBs for success in a rapidly changing market.