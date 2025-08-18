10 Essential Items for Your Orientation Checklist

As you prepare for your college orientation, it’s crucial to have a checklist of items to guarantee a smooth shift. You’ll need a valid ID for obtaining your Cougar Card, immunization records, and a finalized class schedule. Furthermore, consider financial documents, comfortable clothing for tours, and a notebook for notes. Don’t forget your vehicle information for parking permits. With these necessities in hand, you’ll be ready to tackle the orientation process effectively. But what other preparations should you consider?

Log Into Your Myuh Account

To log into your myUH account, start by accessing the portal through AccessUH with the myUH account number you received via email.

If you need to create a permanent password, enter your 7-digit myUH ID and click on “Request a New Password.” It’s essential to verify and update your contact information in your myUH account to guarantee you receive important notifications.

As you prepare for orientation, keep in mind that this day isn’t just about starting work; it’s a critical component of your orientation checklist.

Additionally, set up your email account within the myUH system to direct messages to your personal email address for easier access.

Regularly check your myUH account for updates or requirements related to your enrollment and course registration.

Meet All Conditions of Acceptance

To meet all conditions of acceptance, you need to finalize your Spring 2025 grades and guarantee your college sends the updated transcript to PharmCAS.

Be sure to update your course schedule if there are any changes in your academic plan.

Furthermore, don’t forget to follow up with your summer grades and submit your official transcripts to complete the acceptance requirements.

Finalize Spring 2025 Grades

Finalizing your Spring 2025 grades is a crucial step in meeting the conditions of acceptance for your PharmCAS application.

Make sure you enter your finalized grades in the Academic Update section of your application. It’s important to request your college or university to send an updated transcript to PharmCAS once your grades are available.

Be prepared to update your spring and/or summer 2025 course schedule as needed based on your finalized grades. For Summer 2025 courses, email your final class grades to pharmdinfo@uh.edu directly.

After your summer grades are finalized or your degree is conferred, send your official transcript(s) to University of Houston to complete your application requirements.

Update your PharmCAS application with grades

Request updated transcripts from your college

Adjust your course schedule as needed

Email summer grades to pharmdinfo@uh.edu

Send official transcriptssafter degree completion

Transcript Submission Requirements

Meeting the transcript submission requirements is essential to secure your acceptance into the PharmD program. For Spring 2025 courses, you must enter your finalized grades in the PharmCAS Application via the Academic Update by the specified deadline.

Be sure to request your college or university to send an updated transcript to PharmCAS as soon as your grades are available. Furthermore, email your final class grades for Summer 2025 courses to uh.edu by the designated date.

Once your summer grades are finalized or your degree is conferred, official transcripts must be sent to the same email address. Finally, verify that all course schedules for Spring and/or Summer 2025 are updated before you submit your application materials.

Updating your course schedule is a vital part of meeting all conditions of acceptance into the PharmD program.

It’s important to keep your academic records current to guarantee you fulfill all prerequisites. Here are some key steps to follow:

Enter finalized grades for Spring 2025 in your PharmCAS Application via the Academic Update as soon as they’re available.

Request your college to send an updated transcript to PharmCAS after your spring grades are finalized.

If you’re taking summer 2025 courses, email your final grades to pharmdinfo@uh.edu.

Once summer grades are finalized or your degree is conferred, send the official transcript to pharmdinfo@uh.edu.

Regularly update your course schedule to make sure all prerequisites are met before registration.

Register for Fall 2025 Classes

As you prepare to register for Fall 2025 classes, it’s essential to log in to your account through AccessUH and follow the Registration Guidelines for Pharm.D. courses. First, check for any holds on your account that might prevent registration. Make sure you select the appropriate First Year Fall 2025 courses based on your academic plan and prerequisites. Verify that all prerequisites are met to avoid issues during registration. Finally, finalize your course schedule and confirm your registration as soon as possible to secure your place in the desired classes.

Course Code Course Name Prerequisites PHAR 101 Intro to Pharmacy None PHAR 102 Pharmaceutical Chemistry PHAR 101 PHAR 201 Clinical Pharmacy PHAR 102 PHAR 202 Drug Information PHAR 201 PHAR 301 Pharmacy Practice PHAR 202

Social Security Card

To guarantee a smooth orientation experience, it’s important that you bring an official, valid U.S. Social Security Card. This card is crucial for various administrative processes, including tax forms and identity verification.

Make sure to provide a readable photocopy of the card on standard letter-size paper for documentation purposes. If you can’t locate your card, contact your local Social Security Administration office to request a replacement.

To avoid delays, prepare all necessary documents ahead of your orientation date.

Here’s a quick checklist to help you:

Official, valid U.S. Social Security Card

Readable photocopy on standard letter-size paper

Contact information for your local Social Security Administration

Backup identification

Completed forms for the onboarding process

Immunizations and Personal Records

As you prepare for orientation, it’s essential to verify your required immunizations and guarantee your personal medical records are up-to-date.

Start by checking the specific immunizations needed for pharmacy students, which typically include vaccines like measles, mumps, rubella, and influenza.

Don’t forget to submit all documentation by the deadlines to avoid any complications with your registration.

Required Immunizations Verification

Completing the required immunizations verification is a critical step for pharmacy students, guaranteeing compliance with program guidelines and facilitating a smooth shift into the academic environment.

You need to start verifying your immunizations in July, prior to Orientation, to make certain you meet all requirements on time.

Required immunizations may include:

Measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR)

Varicella (chickenpox)

Hepatitis B

Influenza (seasonal flu)

Health screenings for additional requirements

It’s vital to confirm that your personal records are up-to-date and submitted before Orientation.

This helps avoid any registration issues that could impact your enrollment and participation in the program.

Make sure you stay organized and proactive throughout this process.

Personal Records Submission Deadline

When should you submit your personal records to guarantee you’re ready for Orientation? Start completing the Immunizations & Personal Records Checklist in July to meet the deadline. Required immunizations for pharmacy students must be verified and documented. Make certain your personal records are up-to-date to avoid enrollment delays. Health screenings may likewise be necessary, so be prepared to fulfill these requirements. Confirm all immunization requirements and personal records are submitted ahead of your Orientation date for a smooth onboarding experience.

Action Item Deadline Notes Complete Immunization Checklist July 31 Verify all required shots Submit Personal Records August 15 Make certain records are current Schedule Health Screenings August 1 Check for additional requirements Confirm Submission August 20 Double-check all documents Finalize Documentation One week prior Make certain all items are complete

Register for a UH Parking Permit

To register for a UH parking permit, you’ll need to access your myUH account and head to the parking services section where you can complete the application process.

Make sure you have your vehicle information ready, including the make, model, and license plate number.

Parking permits apply to various vehicle types, such as cars, motorcycles, and bicycles, so select the correct option during registration.

Keep in mind that fees differ based on the permit type and duration, so review the pricing details carefully.

After registering, display the permit as instructed to avoid violations, and familiarize yourself with designated parking areas for permit holders.

Vehicle make and model

License plate number

Permit type selection

Fee details

Parking area locations

Obtain Cougar Card

Obtaining your Cougar Card is a vital step for accessing campus resources effectively. This official student ID gives you entry to campus buildings, libraries, and events.

To get your Cougar Card, visit the designated Cougar Card office with a valid form of identification, like a driver’s license or passport. It’s best to obtain this card during Orientation so you can access important campus resources from day one.

Furthermore, you can link your Cougar Card to a prepaid account, making purchases at dining facilities and campus stores convenient. Keep in mind that there may be a fee for first-time issuance, so check current costs and payment options before your visit to avoid surprises.

Review Orientation Schedule

Reviewing your orientation schedule is crucial for a successful start to your college experience. This schedule outlines important dates, times, and activities that help you familiarize yourself with the campus and academic programs.

By reviewing it in advance, you can effectively plan your travel and accommodations, ensuring you don’t miss any critical sessions.

Key items to note include:

Welcome sessions to introduce you to the campus community

Campus tours for a firsthand look at your new environment

Academic advising meetings to guide your course selection

Social activities to help you connect with peers

Workshops on financial aid and academic policies for a smooth progression

Make sure to mark any mandatory sessions, as attendance may be required.

Prepare Necessary Identification

Having the right identification on hand is essential for a smooth orientation experience.

You’ll need a valid form of ID, such as a government-issued ID, passport, or driver’s license, which is often necessary for registration and accessing campus facilities.

Make sure to bring a readable photocopy of your Social Security Card on standard letter-size paper, as it’s required for various administrative purposes.

Check that all your identification documents are current and not expired, since expired IDs may be rejected.

Moreover, familiarize yourself with any specific requirements your institution may have, like student IDs.

Keep all your identification documents in a safe, easily accessible location, as you’ll likely need to present them multiple times during orientation.

Gather Financial Considerations

Financial evaluations play a crucial role in ensuring you’re prepared for orientation and the semester ahead. Taking time to gather information about your financial responsibilities can help you avoid surprises later.

Here are key items to reflect on:

Bring spending money for personal expenses during orientation, as meal plans may not cover everything.

Inquire about textbook and supply costs, which can vary greatly.

Research parking decal prices and laundry service fees to prevent unexpected costs.

Explore meal plan options and their costs for flexibility in dining.

Examine financial aid opportunities available on campus that can help with tuition, textbooks, and living expenses.

