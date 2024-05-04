Over $4 Million in Grants Available for Businesses Harmed by Entertainment Industry Strikes

Businesses throughout the Los Angeles area rely on the entertainment industry for various functions. So when two major industry unions struck last year, many small businesses felt the effects. Now, a new grant program aims to support those businesses and any that were negatively affected by COVID. Read about this new opportunity and other small business grants below.

Los Angeles County Entertainment Business Interruption Fund

The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity and the County Film Office just unveiled a new $4.1 million grant program to support local small businesses that were harmed by COVID-19 and the 2023 Hollywood Double Strikes. The Entertainment Business Interruption Fund offers grants of between $10,000 and $25,000 to qualified businesses that support the entertainment industry in LA County. Qualifications include having $3 million or less in annual gross revenue, with at least 70 percent of revenue coming from the entertainment industry. May 24 is the deadline to apply.

H&R Block Fund Her Future Grants

Block Advisors by H&R Block recently created a new grant program to support women-owned businesses. The Fund Her Future small business grant program will award a total of $100,000 in funding and access to a year of small business services from Block Advisors to five eligible women-owned businesses. Applications are available online now and will be accepted through May 26.

Washington D.C. Robust Retail Grants

Washington, D.C., recently kicked off Small Business Week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the newly renovated offices of Bandura Designs. It is one of the city’s businesses that has benefitted from the Robust Retail Grants program, which is still available to provide funds to eligible businesses. The program offers grants of up to $10,000, which can be used to address various business needs from renovations to payroll. The city has offered grants through the program since 2019, with more than $4 million awarded, and 64 additional businesses receiving funds this year.

Youngstown Small Businesses Boost Grant

Youngstown, Ohio’s new Small Businesses Boost Grant is offering funds to support local businesses. The Intentional Development Group is managing the city-funded grant program. Eligible businesses can also receive tools and educational resources to help achieve long-term success. The application period is open now through May 31.

Madison Kiva Loans Match

Madison, Wisconsin offers a match program for local small businesses that receive Kiva loans. The popular crowdfunding platform offers 0 percent interest loans to small business owners and startups. Madison’s match program is available to businesses that receive these loans and work with designated community partners. The city provides additional match loans of up to $7,500 through partners like the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, the Hmong Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin, the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County, the Madison Cooperative Development Coalition, the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation, Dane Buy Local, and the Madison Central Business Improvement District.

West Monroe Next Level Business Grants

West Monroe, Louisiana, is offering matching grants to help local businesses improve their exteriors. Keep West Monroe Beautiful is responsible for the Next Level Business Grants program, which is offering two $250 grants and one $500 grant to eligible businesses. The program provides reimbursement grants, which require a one-for-one match from the business. Applications are due by May 10 and can be found both online and at City Hall.