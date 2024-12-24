Pantone Announces PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse as 2025 Color of the Year

Pantone has unveiled PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse as its Color of the Year for 2025, a rich and warming brown that evokes comfort and indulgence. The announcement was made today at a world-first event on the lastminute.com London Eye, which was illuminated in the color to mark the occasion.

Described by Pantone as a “mellow brown infused with sensorial and comforting warmth,” Mocha Mousse reflects a cultural shift toward everyday pleasures and an emphasis on harmony with nature. Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute, highlighted the color’s dual appeal.

“Underpinned by our desire for every day pleasures, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse expresses a level of thoughtful indulgence,” Eiseman said. “Sophisticated and lush, yet at the same time an unpretentious classic, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse, extends our perceptions of the browns from being humble and grounded to embrace aspirational and luxe. Infused with subtle elegance and earthy refinement, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse presents a discrete and tasteful touch of glamour. A flavorful brown shade, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse envelopes us with its sensorial warmth.”

The color is said to balance modernity with timeless beauty, symbolizing both comfort and understated glamour.

Pantone has planned a global celebration of its 26th Color of the Year, with events and experiences in cities including New York, London, Shanghai, and Mumbai. The London Eye display marks the first stop on this international tour, offering a dramatic visual representation of Mocha Mousse lighting up the skyline.

Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute, emphasized the broader cultural significance of the selection:

“The everlasting search for harmony filters through into every aspect of our lives including our relationships, the work we do, our social connections and the natural environment that surrounds us. Harmony brings feelings of contentment, inspiring a positive state of inner peace, calm, and balance as well as being tuned in with the world around us. Harmony embraces a culture of connection and unity as well as the synthesis of our mental, spiritual and physical well-being,” Pressman said.

Applications Across Industries

Mocha Mousse is expected to influence a range of industries, from fashion and beauty to home décor and multimedia design:

Fashion and Accessories: The color’s versatility allows it to transition between rich, neutral weaves like leather and cashmere and lighter, fluid fabrics like chiffon and satin.

Hair and Beauty: Its warm tones complement diverse skin tones and align with trends in minimalist, organic beauty.

Home Décor: Mocha Mousse provides a sophisticated yet earthy foundation for interiors, pairing well with natural materials such as wood, stone, and wicker.

Mocha Mousse provides a sophisticated yet earthy foundation for interiors, pairing well with natural materials such as wood, stone, and wicker. Packaging and Design: With its tactile appeal, Mocha Mousse evokes the richness of chocolate and coffee, making it ideal for products emphasizing natural ingredients or wellness.

Pantone’s Continued Cultural Impact

Pantone’s annual Color of the Year has become a cultural touchstone, influencing design trends across the globe. With the launch of Mocha Mousse, Pantone continues its tradition of connecting the design world to larger societal movements and consumer preferences.

The public can explore Mocha Mousse and its applications further in Pantone’s Holiday Color Showcase, which will roll out internationally throughout December.