Paternity Leave Out of Office Message Examples

Paternity leave is an invaluable time for fathers to form a bond with their newborns and lay the foundation for a lifelong parent-child relationship. As you prepare for this special phase, one often overlooked yet vital detail is setting up an out-of-office paternity leave email message.

In this guide, we’ll explore some tailored out-of-office messages crafted especially for dads embarking on their paternity leave journey. Let’s get started!

What Is a Professional Out-of-Office Message?

In today’s digital age, a professional out-of-office message serves as a digital gatekeeper, informing senders of your temporary unavailability. It’s an automated response triggered when someone tries to reach out to you via email or another platform while you’re away.

Essential components usually include the person’s name, the length of their absence, and a contact or resource for urgent issues.

Not just reserved for vacations or sick days, these messages have become increasingly prevalent for significant life events, such as welcoming a new child.

For instance, when parents embark on paternity or maternity leave, setting up a thoughtful out-of-office message ensures uninterrupted flow and clear communication.



Why Should You Create an Out-of-Office Message for Paternity Leave?

If you know you’ll have limited access to the internet or you’re not able to provide an immediate response to general inquiries and incoming emails, then creating an out-of-office reply should be on your to-do list.

Here are five reasons you should create an out-of-office message when taking parental leave:

Keeps everyone in the loop. Having an out-of-office message informs your colleagues, customers, and contacts that you are away from work. This way, no one is left hanging.

By indicating when you will be back in the office, your contacts can plan accordingly and know when to expect a response from you.

Creating an out-of-office message will reduce stress on both you and your contacts. They won't have to worry about whether or not you are away and can focus their efforts elsewhere.

Knowing that your out-of-office message is set up will give you peace of mind while you enjoy your leave with your family.

Having an out-of-office message shows that you are dedicated to providing customer service even when you are away.

What Should You Include in a Paternity Leave Out of Office Message?

Creating an effective out-of-office message is key to ensuring that your contacts don’t feel forgotten. Here are some guidelines for what you should include in your own message:

Make sure to include your first and last name in the message so that your contacts can easily identify you.

Your message should clearly state the reason for your absence. For example, "I am currently away on paternity leave."

Let your contacts know when you will be back in the office. If your return date is uncertain, include an estimate so people can plan accordingly.

Provide an alternative contact for people to reach out to in your absence. This could be a colleague or customer service representative.

Provide an alternative contact for people to reach out to in your absence. This could be a colleague or customer service representative. Set expectations. There may be situations that require immediate assistance. Include expectations on how and when you will respond to urgent inquiries.

For those considering crafting their own paternity leave out-of-office message, here’s a handy table that breaks down the essential components of an effective message. Whether you’re aiming for a professional tone or hoping to add a touch of humor, this table provides a quick reference guide.

Component Description Example Name Clearly state your name for easy identification. Hello, this is [Name]… Reason for Absence Let recipients know the specific reason you're not currently available. …I am currently away on paternity leave… Return Date Offer a specific date or an approximate timeframe for your return. …and will be back on [Date]… Alternative Contact Provide an alternate point of contact for immediate or essential inquiries. If you need immediate assistance, please contact [Colleague Name]… Monitoring Status Let recipients know if you'll be periodically checking emails or if you're fully disconnecting. I will not be checking emails during this time… Tone (Professional/Funny) Depending on your workplace culture, decide on a professional, humorous, or personalized tone. Roses are red, violets are blue, my wife had a baby and I'm on leave too!

Short Out-of-Office Paternity Leave Message Examples

Having an out-of-office message is essential when you are away from work. Below are some brief examples of out-of-office messages specifically tailored for fathers on paternity leave:

1. “Hello, this is __________. I am currently away on paternity leave until __________. If you need immediate assistance, please contact my colleague __________ at __________. Kind regards, __________.”

2. “Greetings, this is __________. I am taking paternity leave and will be out of the office until __________. If your request is urgent, please contact __________ at __________.”

3. “Hi there, this is __________. I am on paternity leave until __________ and will be unable to respond to emails or calls. Need quick assistance? Then please contact __________ at __________.”

4. “Hello, thank you for contacting __________. I’m away from the office on paternity leave until __________. If you need a quick response, reach out to __________ by contacting __________.”

5. “Hi, this is __________. I taking paternity leave and will be out of the office until __________. Please contact __________ at __________ if you need any help before I return.”

Professional Out-of-Office Messages for Paternity Leave

These professional messages are perfect for those looking to make a good impression when taking time off from their job:

6. “Hello and thank you for contacting me. I’m currently on paternity leave and will be returning to the office on __________. For any urgent inquiries please reach out to __________ at __________.”

7. “Good day, this is __________. I’m taking paternity leave and will be unavailable until __________. If your request is urgent please contact __________ at __________.”

8. “Hi there, this is __________. I am away on paternity leave and will be returning on __________. If you need any help before then, please contact __________ at __________.”

9. “Dear __________, this automated reply is to confirm I’ve received your message. I am away from the office on paternity leave and will be back on __________. Contact my colleague __________ at __________ if you need any help.”

10. “Thank you for getting in touch. I am currently away on paternity leave and will return to the office on __________. Contact __________ at __________ for any urgent matters.”

Paternity Leave Out of Office Messages for Staying Connected

It’s wise to stay connected with colleagues and clients as much as possible during paternity leave. Here are a few examples of out-of-office messages for staying connected:

11. “I am currently away on paternity leave until __________ but will still be monitoring emails and voicemails. Reach out to __________ at __________ if you should need immediate assistance.”

12. “I’m away from the office on paternity leave until __________. Although I won’t be able to respond right away, I’ll still be checking emails and voicemails regularly.”

13. “Hello and thank you for your message. I am currently away on paternity leave until __________ but will be periodically checking emails and voicemails. If you need assistance please contact __________ at __________.”

14. “Greetings, this is __________. I am on paternity leave and will be out of the office until __________. I will still be checking emails and voicemails, but please contact __________ at __________ for any urgent matters.”

15. “This is an automated reply from __________. I am away from the office on paternity leave until __________. I’ll be checking messages regularly, but please contact __________ at __________ if you need assistance right away.”

Paternity Leave Out of Office Messages to Fully Disconnect

Escaping your work environment can be necessary for some individuals, which is why we’ve included a few out-of-office messages for disconnecting from work altogether:

16. “Thank you for your message. I am away on paternity leave until __________ and will not be checking emails or voicemails during this time. Please contact __________ at __________.”

17. “Good day! I’m currently taking parental leave and won’t be back until __________. I won’t be checking messages during this time, so please get in touch with __________ at ________ in the meantime.”

18. “Hi there, I’m __________ and I am out of the office on paternity leave until __________. During this time, I will not be checking any messages. Please contact __________ at __________ if you need anything.”

19. “Greetings and thank you for your message. I’m away on paternity leave until __________ and won’t be checking emails or voicemails during this time. You can reach __________ at __________ with any inquiries.”

20. “Hello, this is an automated reply from __________. We just had a baby and I am away on paternity leave until __________. I won’t be checking any messages during this time, so please contact __________ at __________.”

Funny Paternity Leave Out of Office Message Examples

Paternity leave is also a great time to let your coworkers know that you’ll miss them and add a little humor to the mix. Here are a few funny out-of-office messages for paternity leave:

21. “Ahoy! This is __________, currently taking some much-needed paternity leave until __________. Please contact my colleague, __________ at __________ for all inquiries during this time.”

22. “My new baby was just born and instead of cigars, I’m passing out automated email replies! I’m on paternity leave until my kid starts walking or __________, whichever comes first. Contact __________ at __________ until then.”

23. “I will be on paternity leave until __________. No need to worry; I won’t be too far away. I’ll be checking my emails… from the beach! If you require immediate assistance, please reach out to __________ at __________.”

24. “Hello, I’m currently on paternity leave (and exhausted from our new baby) until __________. I can hardly stay awake and won’t be checking emails during this period, so please reach out to __________ at __________ for assistance.”

25. “Roses are red, violets are blue, my wife had a baby and I’m on leave too (until ___________). Please contact __________ at __________ if you need something.”

Paternity Leave Messages to Send Coworkers and Colleagues

To make sure each colleague is aware that you are taking paternity leave, it’s important to send them a quick message letting them know. Here are some message examples you can use:

26. “Hello everyone, I will be on paternity leave until __________. If you require assistance while I’m away, please reach out to __________ at __________.”

27. “Greetings everyone! I wanted to let you know that I’m taking some paternity leave until __________. __________ will be in the office during this time and can help you with any inquiries.”

28. “Hello team, I am currently on paternity leave and will be unavailable until __________. During this period, I will not be checking emails or voicemails. If you require assistance while I’m away, please reach out to __________ at __________.”

Paternity Leave Messages to Send Clients

When working with clients, project-related tasks usually don’t stop, even if you’re taking paternity leave. Here are some messages to let your clients know that you’ll or a team member will still be available:

29. “Hi __________! Thank you for your message. I’m currently away on paternity leave but will still be available via email or chat. I’ll be back in the office on __________.”

30. “Hello __________, this is __________. I am currently on paternity leave and will be unavailable until __________. However, feel free to reach out if you have any questions regarding our project while I’m away.”

31. “Greetings __________! I’m taking some paternity leave until __________, but don’t worry – my colleague __________ will be taking care of any matters related to the project during this time. You can reach them at __________.”

How Do You Tell Your Boss You’re Taking Paternity Leave?

Navigating the waters of taking paternity leave requires a mix of preparation and open dialogue. Before initiating the conversation, familiarize yourself with the company’s leave policies.

It’s important to know your rights and entitlements, which may include benefits such as paid leave, job security, and possible adjustments to your work schedule.

Acquainting yourself with relevant laws, especially those safeguarding parental rights, will empower you during discussions.

With your research in hand, approach your boss with clarity and confidence. Express your intent to take paternity leave, share the planned duration, and reassure them of your commitment to ensuring a smooth transition during your absence.

What’s a Good Subject Line for Paternity Leave Out of Office Messages?

The subject line is the first impression in any email. When signaling your paternity leave through an out-of-office message, the subject line’s clarity is paramount. Opt for straightforward phrases like “Out on Paternity Leave Until [Return Date]” or “Currently on Paternity Leave.”

Such direct subject lines offer immediate context, enabling the sender to adjust their expectations and, if needed, seek alternative points of contact during your absence.

By keeping it concise yet informative, you ensure that your message is received and respected by all correspondents.