PayPal and BigCommerce Set to Launch Embedded Payments in 2026

PayPal and BigCommerce are stepping up their partnership to introduce an embedded payment processing service specifically designed for small businesses. Set to launch in the United States in 2026, BigCommerce Payments powered by PayPal promises a streamlined merchant experience with key features that address the ever-evolving landscape of ecommerce.

Travis Hess, CEO at Commerce, emphasized the importance of this collaboration, stating, “BigCommerce Payments represents a major step forward in creating a seamless and simplified intelligent commerce experience for Commerce merchants.” With this new offering, small businesses can access advanced payment capabilities, simplified account management, and the highly popular buy now, pay later (BNPL) option via PayPal’s Pay Later program—all seamlessly integrated into the BigCommerce Control Panel.

One of the standout features of this new payment solution lies in its ability to keep small business owners in control. By embedding payment options directly into their existing platform, merchants can avoid the hassle of switching between multiple systems. This integration culminates in a dedicated “Money” dashboard, where business owners can monitor and manage their payment activities. Essential functionalities include real-time balance insights, top-ups and payouts, currency management, and bank and card connections.

Michelle Gill, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Small Business & Financial Services at PayPal, remarked, “Together with Commerce, we’re not just addressing the needs of today’s merchants; we’re empowering them to seize the future with confidence and agility.” This sentiment resonates particularly well with small business owners who are increasingly faced with the need for agile solutions that can adapt to market demands.

The introduction of this co-branded solution not only streamlines the payment experience but also allows for greater transparency. While the new service will be implemented through BigCommerce, the merchant’s payment relationship will remain directly with PayPal. This ensures that small business owners still have access to PayPal’s trusted reliability, security, and global reach.

However, small business owners should consider potential challenges as they look forward to this new offering. Transitioning to BigCommerce Payments from other existing solutions may require adaptation and some initial learning curves. Existing merchants using PayPal’s Complete Payments solution will have the option for a seamless transition, but businesses relying on different payment systems may face hurdles in migration.

Furthermore, while the embedded nature of BigCommerce Payments aims to simplify the payment process, it also raises questions about dependency. Relying primarily on one platform for payment processing could limit flexibility in exploring alternative payment solutions in the future.

The launch in 2026 promises to impact a considerable number of small businesses operating through BigCommerce, which is widely known for its user-friendly platform. As online shopping continues to rise, these payment enhancements are likely to empower small business owners by giving them tools to better manage transactions and customer interactions.

As ecommerce develops, solutions like BigCommerce Payments could very well become essential for small businesses striving to remain competitive. By enabling easier management of financial operations within a single interface, this new software not only seeks to simplify business processes but also enables merchants to focus on what truly matters: growing their businesses.

For more details on the announcement, visit the original press release here.

By combining the strengths of PayPal and BigCommerce, this collaboration aims to reshape the way small businesses approach payment processing, making it more intuitive and efficient. Ultimately, as small business owners assess their operational needs, solutions like BigCommerce Payments will be worth considering for a more resilient and empowered future.

Image via Envanto