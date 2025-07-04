PayPal and Global Citizen Launch $25K Awards for Community-Focused Entrepreneurs

Small business owners looking to make a meaningful impact in their communities have newfound support from a powerful partnership between Global Citizen and PayPal. The two organizations recently announced the launch of the Global Citizen and PayPal Small Business Impact Awards, a program designed to recognize and reward entrepreneurs who are actively driving positive social or environmental change.

This initiative sets aside $125,000 in total, with five winning businesses each receiving $25,000 in cash prizes, along with a valuable in-person masterclass on brand-building provided by marketing experts from Global Citizen. As Liza Henshaw, President of Global Citizen, articulated, “Small businesses are vital to the health of our local economies, communities, and cultures.” This partnership aims to uplift those local innovators committed to the greater good, not just for their bottom line but also for their communities and the planet.

In a world where sustainability and ethical practices are becoming increasingly important, this award allows small businesses to showcase their efforts toward making a positive difference. Applications are now open; interested entrepreneurs are encouraged to submit their entries online by August 15, 2025. The criteria for application require candidates to demonstrate their business’s contributions to community development, sustainable practices, or educational opportunities. Besides financial rewards, this initiative offers small businesses a platform to spotlight their achievements and challenges.

Amy Bonitatibus, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at PayPal, highlighted the importance of small businesses, stating, “Building a thriving economy isn’t just about big industries – it starts with small businesses, local innovation, and entrepreneurial leadership.” Such sentiments resonate deeply with many small business owners who often feel they play a pivotal role in shaping local economies and cultures. This award not only validates their efforts but also bolsters their visibility in the community and beyond.

For entrepreneurs, the implications of winning an award can be significant. Beyond immediate financial support, the masterclass on brand-building offers essential tools and insights to help businesses better articulate their mission and engage more effectively with their customers. This educational component can prove invaluable in a competitive market, fostering both growth and sustainability.

Encouraging local communities to engage, Global Citizen invites community members to actively promote the awards by sharing information through social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. Such grassroots movements can amplify awareness and potentially lead to more applications from businesses dedicated to social responsibility, creating a network of changemakers.

However, small business owners should carefully consider a few potential challenges when applying. The evaluation criteria demand not just a focus on positive impact but also realistic assessments of sustained challenges and viable plans for scaling their efforts. Crafting a compelling application may require substantial introspection and clarity on how their business operations reflect their social goals.

Moreover, as many small businesses already operate on tight budgets and limited resources, the need to balance the application process with day-to-day operations poses another layer of complexity. It’s essential for business owners to allocate time for thoughtful planning and submission without overextending themselves, particularly in an era where operational efficiency is crucial.

The collaboration between Global Citizen and PayPal can potentially redefine how small businesses view social impact. By spotlighting selected entrepreneurs and providing them with both financial and educational resources, this initiative not only fosters innovation but may also inspire other businesses to adopt similar socially conscious practices.

Small business owners interested in applying for the Global Citizen and PayPal Small Business Impact Awards can find additional information and submit their applications through Global Citizen’s website. This program may well represent a stepping stone for many on their journey toward becoming impactful community leaders while driving sustainable growth.

For further details regarding this initiative, visit the original press release here.