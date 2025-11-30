PayPal and Global Citizen Unveil $25,000 Grants for Impactful Entrepreneurs

In a world where small businesses are crucial to community development and economic growth, PayPal and Global Citizen are shining a spotlight on innovative entrepreneurs making tangible impacts. The inaugural Global Citizen and PayPal Small Business Impact Awards recently celebrated five awardees from diverse regions, each dedicated to addressing pressing social and environmental issues through their enterprises.

These awards come with $25,000 grants aimed at empowering small business owners striving to create positive change. Liza Henshaw, President of Global Citizen, emphasized the role of small businesses as “the economic and social backbone of so many communities.” The awards not only recognize their efforts but also foster a culture of community-driven entrepreneurship.

The recipients of the awards include:

Kunjpreet Arora (India): Leads Angirus, which is innovating sustainable construction materials.

Filip Lundin (Sweden): Heads Sopköket AB, tackling food waste and social exclusion.

Zizipho Ntobongwana (South Africa): Founder of Sheba Feminine, creating sustainable period products.

Somnath Ray (USA): Co-founder of CLIP, democratizing e-bike access at lower costs.

Franco Rodriguez Viau (Argentina): Co-founder of Satellites on Fire, which utilizes AI for early wildfire detection.

These business leaders exemplify the potential for small enterprises to drive substantial social change, from environmental sustainability to addressing food insecurity. For small business owners looking to make a difference, integrating social responsibility into their business models can enhance both brand reputation and community impact.

The significance of such initiatives reaches beyond financial gain. According to the World Economic Forum, small businesses employ over 60% of the global workforce and account for 70% of global GDP. This underscores the vast potential for small enterprises to enact change not just locally but globally. As business owners consider their own operations, they may want to incorporate innovative solutions that address local needs, thereby contributing to broader societal goals.

Participating in events like Global Citizen NOW in Johannesburg, where awardees will share their journeys, allows entrepreneurs to learn from each other’s experiences. Networking with like-minded individuals can foster collaboration and new ideas, crucial for growth in today’s competitive landscape.

However, while the awards celebrate achievements, business owners should also consider the challenges that accompany social entrepreneurship. The path to making a meaningful impact can involve complex operational hurdles, such as sourcing sustainable materials or navigating regulations around social enterprises. Thus, proper planning and community engagement are essential to overcome these challenges.

Amy Bonitatibus, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at PayPal, stated, “A thriving economy starts with small businesses—the community leaders driving growth from the ground up.” With financial backing and recognition, awardees not only boost their operations but also inspire others to pursue socially responsible business models.

The landscape of small business is evolving, and the integration of social impact into business strategies presents exciting opportunities. By aligning profit with purpose, entrepreneurs can drive both personal success and community upliftment.

To discover more about the impressive work being done by these entrepreneurs and how they are fostering positive change in their communities, visit the full announcement here.

As small business owners contemplate their next steps, the Global Citizen and PayPal initiative serves as a powerful reminder of the impact innovative solutions can have in communities around the world. Engaging in this ethos could very well lead to not only deeper connections with customers but also sustainable business practices that ensure long-term success.