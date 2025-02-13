Pennsylvania Attorney General Warns of Rising PayPal Invoice Scam

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday has issued an advisory urging consumers to be cautious of a growing cyber scam involving fraudulent invoices sent through PayPal. The scam targets email users by sending repeated payment requests that appear urgent, often including a toll-free number directing victims to a scammer posing as customer support.

Scammers exploit PayPal’s invoicing system by sending deceptive payment requests to users’ email inboxes. The messages often contain a phone number and a directive to call, leading victims to fraudulent operators attempting to extract personal and financial information.

“Scammers are well aware that many Pennsylvanians rely on PayPal to send and receive money to their friends and family, or as part of a small business,” said Attorney General Dave Sunday. “This is another example of the sophistication of cyber scams, and a reminder to pause and be vigilant before offering personal information or sending money online. Our Bureau of Consumer Protection is standing by to assist Pennsylvanians who are harmed.”

Attorney General Sunday’s office advises consumers to take the following precautions:

Verify the email sender – Legitimate PayPal communications come from service@paypal.com. If the email address differs, do not respond.

– Legitimate PayPal communications come from service@paypal.com. If the email address differs, do not respond. Assess the invoice request – Even if the email appears to be from PayPal, consumers should disregard any payment requests they do not recognize.

Consumers who receive fraudulent invoices should contact PayPal customer service directly through PayPal.com and avoid calling any numbers provided in suspicious emails. Victims or concerned consumers can also file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection to help prevent further scams from affecting others in Pennsylvania.