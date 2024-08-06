PayPal Launches Fastlane for Faster, Simpler Guest Checkout

Published: Aug 6, 2024 by Joshua Sophy In Small Business News
paypal fastlane

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) has announced the availability of Fastlane by PayPal for U.S. businesses of all sizes. This new feature aims to enhance the guest checkout experience, making it quicker and simpler, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Fastlane leverages PayPal’s extensive payment expertise to allow users to complete their purchases in as little as one click.

Enhanced Checkout Experience

According to PayPal President and CEO Alex Chriss, Fastlane significantly reduces the time consumers spend on guest checkout, providing a more seamless experience. This innovation is expected to help businesses drive more sales and improve customer loyalty.

Guest checkout remains a preferred method for many consumers, despite its typically lengthy process. Research from Capterra reveals that 43% of consumers prefer online guest checkout, and 72% would still use it even if they have a store account. Additionally, 66% of consumers expect the online checkout process to take less than 4 minutes, highlighting the need for faster, more streamlined guest checkout options.

Key Features of Fastlane

Fastlane addresses these challenges by prioritizing the needs of both merchants and consumers. It allows merchants to recognize consumers early in the guest checkout process using their email. Consumers can then access their saved information with a one-time passcode, enabling them to autofill their checkout details and complete their purchase swiftly. For those not recognized during checkout, creating a Fastlane profile is simple and requires no forms or new passwords. Once a profile is created, future checkouts are expedited wherever Fastlane is enabled.

Availability and Integration

Fastlane by PayPal is now available on PayPal Complete Payments and PayPal Braintree. U.S. merchants can access Fastlane through various platforms, including Adobe Commerce, BigCommerce, and Salesforce Commerce Cloud. Integrating Fastlane into an online checkout can be completed in as little as one step, providing a faster checkout experience for consumers.

Joshua Sophy
Joshua Sophy Joshua Sophy is the Editor for Small Business Trends and has been a member of the team for 16 years. A professional journalist with 20 years of experience in traditional media and online media, he attended Waynesburg University and is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists. He has held roles of reporter, editor and publisher, having founded his own local newspaper, the Pottsville Free Press.

© Copyright 2003 - 2024, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.