PayPal Launches Offsite Ads to Leverage Transaction Data for Targeted Advertising

PayPal announced the launch of Offsite Ads on April 29, 2025, introducing a new advertising solution that allows brands to utilize PayPal’s transaction graph to target consumers across the open web through display and video advertising. The product is designed to give advertisers the ability to reach relevant audiences based on real purchase behavior rather than browsing history or probabilistic modeling.

Offsite Ads is powered by PayPal’s expansive two-sided network, which connects millions of merchants and consumers. This infrastructure enables advertisers to tap into cross-merchant transaction insights while maintaining consumer privacy. By leveraging actual purchase data, Offsite Ads aims to provide more accurate targeting than traditional third-party cookie or contextual advertising approaches.

“With Offsite Ads, we’re helping brands engage the right consumers with the right message — beyond PayPal properties — and drive measurable business outcomes,” said Mark Grether, SVP and General Manager, PayPal Ads. “It’s a fundamentally different approach from traditional ad platforms, built on actual cross-merchant purchase behavior rather than assumptions.”

This new advertising channel gives brands the ability to inform their media buying strategies using insights on when and where consumers make purchases across a wide range of categories. According to PayPal, this results in increased targeting precision and relevance compared to legacy systems that rely on inferred interests.

PayPal also announced that Publicis Media will serve as the first agency partner to offer Offsite Ads to its brand clients. “We’re committed to helping our clients gain a deeper, more complete view of consumer shopping behavior — not just within a single store, but across the entire retail landscape,” said Darcy Bowe, EVP, Head of PMX Partnerships. “PayPal’s transaction data unlocks a unique understanding of real purchase intent across categories and merchants. It gives advertisers a powerful new way to meet consumer needs, optimize their media investments, and ultimately drive stronger returns.”

The launch of Offsite Ads is a key milestone in PayPal’s broader strategy to build a commerce-driven advertising ecosystem. The platform is designed to benefit consumers by providing more relevant ad experiences while supporting merchants in expanding their businesses.

Offsite Ads will be available through leading advertising channels, enabling advertisers to launch campaigns across premium websites, mobile applications, and connected TV (CTV) environments. The solution is intended to integrate seamlessly with existing media buying workflows, providing flexibility and scalability for advertisers aiming to enhance their campaign performance.

With the rollout of Offsite Ads, PayPal aims to redefine advertising effectiveness through commerce intelligence, offering a new toolset for brands seeking to drive engagement and conversion in an increasingly complex digital environment.