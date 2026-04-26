Top 5 Payroll Software Solutions for USA Businesses

When managing payroll for your business, choosing the right software is essential. The top five payroll solutions for USA businesses—ADP RUN, Gusto, QuickBooks Payroll, OnPay, and SurePayroll—each offer distinct features to meet various needs. For instance, ADP RUN shines in compliance support, whereas Gusto is known for its user-friendly interface. Comprehending these options will help streamline your payroll process and guarantee accuracy. Let’s examine each solution in detail to find the best fit for your business.

Key Takeaways

ADP RUN offers comprehensive payroll features, automating processes and ensuring compliance with regulations for businesses of all sizes.

Gusto provides a user-friendly payroll and HR solution designed for small to medium-sized businesses, facilitating unlimited payroll runs and next-day deposits.

QuickBooks Payroll integrates seamlessly with QuickBooks Online, featuring automated tax calculations and user-friendly setup for efficient payroll management.

OnPay is a cost-effective choice with flat-rate pricing, supporting multi-state payroll and offering automated tax calculations to minimize errors.

SurePayroll caters to small businesses with customizable payroll solutions and diverse employee types, featuring easy online processing and accessible customer support.

ADP Review

When considering payroll software solutions, ADP RUN stands out for its all-encompassing features designed to streamline payroll processing for businesses of all sizes.

This full-service platform automates payroll with tools like Payroll AutoPilot and AI-powered error detection, markedly reducing mistakes in bookkeeping and payroll.

ADP RUN guarantees compliance with federal, state, and local regulations, helping you avoid costly penalties.

Its scalable solution supports growth by offering advanced HR tools and a top-rated mobile app for convenient access by both employers and employees.

Furthermore, you’ll benefit from personalized assistance with one-on-one support from HR professionals.

With a 4.0 rating for detailed employee records and flexible reporting capabilities, ADP RUN is a solid choice among payroll software USA options.

Gusto Review

Gusto offers a robust online payroll and HR solution customized for small to medium-sized businesses, starting at just $49 per month, plus $6 for each employee.

This platform stands out with its user-friendly interface, making it accessible for both novice and experienced payroll managers. You can run unlimited payrolls and expect next-day direct deposits, ensuring your employees are paid on time.

Gusto integrates with over 100 applications, including popular accounting software like QuickBooks. Its strong customer support is available via phone, email, and web chat, plus you’ll receive dedicated onboarding assistance.

Additional features like employee self-service portals, automated compliance updates, and extensive reporting capabilities make Gusto a thorough choice for effective payroll and HR management.

QuickBooks Review

QuickBooks Payroll stands out as a thorough solution for small businesses seeking integrated payroll management that aligns seamlessly with QuickBooks Online.

It offers features like payroll processing, automated tax calculations, and compliance support, ensuring your employees are paid accurately and on time. Starting at $50 per month plus $6 per employee, it’s competitively priced considering its extensive features and integrations.

The user-friendly setup includes a five-step wizard that helps you enter company information, set pay schedules, and create employee profiles.

Moreover, you benefit from phone-based customer support during business hours and 24/7 chat support from payroll experts, enhancing your overall experience.

QuickBooks Payroll effectively simplifies payroll tasks, making it an excellent choice for small business owners.

OnPay Review

OnPay is another strong contender in the payroll software arena, particularly customized for small businesses seeking an efficient and cost-effective solution. With a flat rate of $36 per month plus $4 per employee, it offers affordability and transparency.

Feature Description Multi-state payroll Supports payroll across various locations seamlessly. Automated tax calculations Reduces errors and saves time for businesses. Employee self-service Allows staff to manage their information easily. Customer support Accessible via phone and chat during weekdays.

OnPay’s features include onboarding options and a dashboard for tracking payroll status, as well as integrating well with other accounting and time-tracking software, enhancing its usability for small business owners.

SurePayroll Review

SurePayroll stands out as a reliable payroll solution for small businesses, especially those with diverse employee types and multi-state operations.

As a Paychex company, it offers online payroll processing and tax handling customized for your needs. You can efficiently manage payroll for various employee types as you ensure compliance with local tax regulations across multiple states.

The platform’s customizable payroll reports let you generate specific reports that best fit your business requirements. Plus, customer support is readily available through phone, email, or chat during weekdays to address any payroll-related inquiries.

Designed for ease of use, SurePayroll enables you to handle payroll without needing extensive accounting knowledge, making it an accessible choice for small business owners.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Payroll Software Is Best in the USA?

When you’re considering the best payroll software in the USA, options like Gusto and OnPay stand out for their user-friendliness and reliable features.

Gusto offers extensive payroll services starting at $49 per month, whereas OnPay starts at $36, catering to various business needs.

QuickBooks Payroll is ideal if you require strong accounting integration.

For affordability, Square Payroll starts at $35, providing unlimited payroll runs.

Each solution has unique strengths, so choose based on your specific requirements.

Which Software Is Best for Payroll?

When considering payroll software, you’ll want to evaluate your business’s specific needs.

Gusto is highly regarded for its extensive features, whereas OnPay offers affordability and user-friendliness.

If accounting integration is essential, QuickBooks Payroll might be your best choice.

For businesses anticipating growth, ADP RUN provides robust reporting capabilities.

Finally, Square Payroll stands out for its competitive pricing and efficient service.

Assess these options carefully to find the best fit for you.

Who Is the Biggest Payroll Company in the US?

The biggest payroll company in the U.S. is ADP (Automatic Data Processing). It processes payroll for over 800,000 clients, managing payroll for around 40 million employees.

In 2022, ADP reported revenues of about $16 billion, reinforcing its leadership in payroll and HR services.

They offer a range of services, including payroll processing and HR management, with their RUN platform being particularly popular among small businesses for its automated payroll solutions customized to their needs.

How to Run Payroll in the USA?

To run payroll in the USA, you need to gather accurate employee information, including hours worked and wages.

Calculate gross pay, then deduct federal and state taxes, Social Security, and Medicare.

Verify compliance with the Fair Labor Standards Act for minimum wage and overtime.

You must pay federal payroll taxes, including FICA and FUTA.

Consider using payroll software to automate calculations and tax filings, minimizing errors and guaranteeing timely employee payments.

Conclusion

In summary, selecting the right payroll software is essential for your business’s efficiency and compliance. ADP RUN offers extensive support for larger enterprises, whereas Gusto’s intuitive interface suits small to medium-sized businesses. QuickBooks Payroll excels in integration with accounting needs, and OnPay provides a budget-friendly flat-rate option. SurePayroll stands out with its customizable reporting for diverse employee types. By evaluating these options, you can find the solution that best aligns with your specific payroll requirements.