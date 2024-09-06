Pennsylvania Business Owner Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion

A Pennsylvania business owner was sentenced today to 24 months in prison for evading personal and employment taxes, following an investigation by the IRS. Brandon Aumiller, of Milroy, was convicted of engaging in a multi-year scheme designed to thwart the IRS’s efforts to collect over $400,000 in unpaid taxes.

Aumiller, who owned an insurance sales business, filed personal income tax returns for the tax years 2007 and 2009 through 2011, reporting that he owed taxes but failing to pay them. He also filed employment tax returns for his business, reflecting unpaid taxes for the third quarter of 2013 and the first two quarters of 2014.

When the IRS attempted to collect the taxes Aumiller owed, he engaged in various tactics to conceal his assets and evade payment. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Aumiller concealed his assets in nominee bank accounts, structured real estate deals to hide transactions from the IRS, and submitted false financial disclosure forms that did not fully disclose his financial situation, including bank accounts and real estate holdings.

Aumiller’s tax evasion scheme caused a total tax loss to the IRS of $478,270. In addition to his 24-month prison sentence, U.S. District Judge Christopher C. Conner ordered Aumiller to serve three years of supervised release and pay $180,000 in restitution to the United States.

The case was investigated by IRS Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by Trial Attorneys from the Department of Justice’s Tax Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.