Pennsylvania Insurance Business Owner Found Guilty of Tax Evasion

A federal jury today convicted Brandon Aumiller, owner of Brandon Aumiller & Associates, an insurance sales business based in Milroy, Pennsylvania, on charges of tax evasion. The jury found Aumiller guilty of failing to pay substantial amounts in personal and business taxes, following a scheme that spanned several years.

According to evidence presented at trial, Aumiller filed personal income tax returns for 2007 and from 2009 through 2011, revealing he owed approximately $82,311 in taxes. Additionally, his business’s employment tax returns indicated about $24,882 owed for parts of 2013 and 2014. Despite acknowledging these liabilities to the IRS, totaling over $107,193, Aumiller failed to settle these debts.

Prosecutors detailed how Aumiller actively obstructed IRS collection efforts. His tactics included hiding his assets in undisclosed bank accounts, structuring real estate transactions to evade detection, and submitting false financial disclosure forms that concealed significant financial information.

The verdict comes as a result of an investigation led by the IRS Criminal Investigation unit, with Trial Attorney Matthew L. Cofer of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur for the Middle District of Pennsylvania spearheading the prosecution.

Aumiller now faces a potential maximum sentence of five years in prison for each of the two counts of his conviction. His sentencing is scheduled for September 4, where a federal district court judge will determine the penalties based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines among other statutory factors.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced the conviction, underscoring the government’s commitment to prosecuting tax evasion to the fullest extent of the law.

For small business owners, this case highlights the importance of transparency and compliance with tax regulations. Engaging in tactics to avoid tax responsibilities can lead to severe penalties, including prison time.