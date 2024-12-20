Pennsylvania Attorney General Sues Florida-Based Scammers for Allegedly Targeting New Businesses

Published: Dec 20, 2024 by Joshua Sophy

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry has filed a lawsuit against a Florida-based company accused of impersonating the Pennsylvania Department of State to defraud newly-registered business owners.

The lawsuit, submitted to the Dauphin County Court of Common Pleas, names PA Corporate Certificates, LLC, and its owners—Brian Capobiano, Dean Marshlack, and David Marshlack—as defendants. The company is accused of using deceptive tactics to solicit payments from Pennsylvania business owners for a document called a Subsistence Certificate.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, PA Corporate Certificates sent letters resembling official correspondence from the Pennsylvania Department of State. These letters misrepresented the necessity and benefits of a Subsistence Certificate, a legitimate document that costs $40 but is not required for all businesses.

The company allegedly inflated the price of the certificate to $102.50 and collected payments from over 1,000 business owners. Some businesses received the certificates, while others did not.

“This out-of-state company preyed on new business owners by allegedly impersonating a government agency,” said Attorney General Henry. “Entrepreneurs and new businesses revitalize local economies and enhance communities, so the Office of Attorney General takes very seriously any and all attempts to exploit business owners.”

The lawsuit seeks several remedies, including:

  • An injunction to stop PA Corporate Certificates and its owners from continuing their operations in Pennsylvania.
  • Full refunds for all Pennsylvania business owners who purchased the certificates.
  • Civil penalties of up to $1,000 per violation of Pennsylvania law.

Both the Pennsylvania Department of State and the Office of Attorney General have issued warnings about the alleged scam, advising business owners to remain vigilant.

Business owners who received a letter from PA Corporate Certificates are encouraged to file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office. Complaints can be submitted online or by calling 1-800-441-2555.

