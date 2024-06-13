Phishing Emails Claiming to be From Intuit, QuickBooks Making Rounds

Phishing emails claiming to be from Intuit/QuickBooks are making their rounds. This means paying extra attention if you happen to use the tools Intuit provides for your small business.

Phishing scammers count on trust and urgency. They disguise themselves as reputable sources, urging immediate action to avoid consequences or gain rewards. By exploiting fears and the need for quick responses, scammers trick individuals into revealing personal information or clicking malicious links. Staying informed and skeptical can help protect against these deceptive tactics.

They are counting on you being distracted or too busy to notice the email doesn’t come from Intuit or another company. You have to stay vigilant against fraud, phishing scams, and suspicious activity. Here’s how to protect yourself.

Recognize the Red Flags

Phishing scams often disguise themselves as legitimate emails or websites. Look for these signs:

Unexpected requests for personal information : Legitimate companies rarely ask for sensitive data via email.

: Legitimate companies rarely ask for sensitive data via email. Urgent or threatening language : Scammers try to rush you into making a mistake.

: Scammers try to rush you into making a mistake. Mismatched URLs or email addresses: Hover over links to see where they actually lead.

Verify the Source

When in doubt, verify the sender’s legitimacy:

Contact the company directly : Use official contact information, not the details provided in the suspicious message.

: Use official contact information, not the details provided in the suspicious message. Check for secure websites: Look for “https://” and a padlock icon in the address bar.

Spot Fake Emails

This comes directly from Intuit.

Suspicious emails can sometimes be a scheme to get you to share your personal info. These scams come in different forms, but often look pretty convincing. Here are a few things to look for if you’re not sure an email came from Intuit.

We’ll never ask for your personal info in an email.

Our emails will always come from an email address that ends with @intuit.com . This includes @e.intuit.com .

Any link we send you in an email will always be for an intuit.com address.

Here are Some Additional Tips From the Emails We Recieved

First big tip-off: The email address of the sender. The fake emails come from a hyphenated domain that has the word “quickbooks” in it, but is not an official Quickbooks or Intuit (owner of Quickbooks) address.

For example: The two we received come from “ The two we received come from “ support-quickbooks.com ” and “ notice-quickbooks.com “. But if you look them up using a “Whois” domain search, you see those addresses are registered at places like GoDaddy and Namecheap. However, Intuit uses a service called MarkMonitor to register its official domains.

Another tip-off is the poor spacing and fonts. Notice the different fonts and strang spacing – definitely not what you’d expect of a company of the caliber of Intuit.

Images of the email:

Keep Your Information Safe

Protect your data with these steps:

Use strong, unique passwords : Avoid using the same password across multiple sites.

: Avoid using the same password across multiple sites. Enable two-factor authentication : Adds an extra layer of security.

: Adds an extra layer of security. Update your software regularly: Security patches help protect against the latest threats.

Report Suspicious Activity

If you suspect fraud or phishing:

Report it immediately : Contact your IT department or the company’s fraud team.

: Contact your IT department or the company’s fraud team. Monitor your accounts: Keep an eye on your bank and credit card statements for unusual activity.

For more detailed information and tips on protecting yourself from scams and fraud, visit the full article on Intuit QuickBooks: Identify Suspicious Activity, Phishing Scams, and Fraud.

Stay Informed

Regularly educate yourself about the latest scams and fraud tactics. Awareness is your best defense.

Staying alert and taking proactive measures can protect you from fraud and phishing scams. Always verify sources, keep your information secure, and report suspicious activity promptly.