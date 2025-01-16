Phoenix Lender Services Launches to Revolutionize SBA and USDA Lending

Phoenix Lender Services, a subsidiary of Community Bankshares, Inc., has launched with a mission to transform Small Business Administration (SBA) and United States Department of Agriculture lending across the United States. Based in LaGrange, Georgia, the new lender service provider aims to simplify the lending process for small businesses and financial institutions through a combination of extensive expertise and innovative solutions.

Phoenix Lender Services offers end-to-end support for SBA and USDA loans, including underwriting, closing, servicing, and liquidation. The company also provides secondary market sales and exclusive origination services for Community Bank & Trust (CB&T), its sister company.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the economy, yet accessing the capital they need remains a challenge,” said Chris Hurn, President and CEO of Phoenix Lender Services and CBI. “At Phoenix, we’re delivering the full spectrum of lending support services, ensuring that small businesses and lenders alike can thrive.”

Phoenix Lender Services is led by a team with over 700 years of combined experience and a track record of facilitating over $31 billion in financing. Key executives include:

Chris Hurn , President & CEO, a veteran in small business lending since 1998 and national advocate for small business finance.

, President & CEO, a veteran in small business lending since 1998 and national advocate for small business finance. Jeremy Gilpin , Chairman of the Board for CBI, a leading figure in USDA business lending since 1994.

, Chairman of the Board for CBI, a leading figure in USDA business lending since 1994. Lance Sexton , EVP, Chief SBA Servicing & Liquidation Officer, formerly Deputy Director at the SBA Little Rock Commercial Loan Servicing Center.

, EVP, Chief SBA Servicing & Liquidation Officer, formerly Deputy Director at the SBA Little Rock Commercial Loan Servicing Center. Stephanie Dunn , EVP, Chief SBA Revenue Officer, with 25 years in financial services and leadership roles in SBA lending.

, EVP, Chief SBA Revenue Officer, with 25 years in financial services and leadership roles in SBA lending. Michael Bland , EVP, Chief SBA Credit Officer, an expert in SBA credit and underwriting services.

, EVP, Chief SBA Credit Officer, an expert in SBA credit and underwriting services. Doreen Amador , EVP, USDA Production, with over 27 years in commercial lending and USDA financing.

, EVP, USDA Production, with over 27 years in commercial lending and USDA financing. Shane Pierson , SVP, National SBA Sales Manager, a record-breaking sales leader in SBA lending.

, SVP, National SBA Sales Manager, a record-breaking sales leader in SBA lending. Matt Craig, SVP, Growth & Marketing, a strategist with extensive experience in brand-building and revenue growth.

Phoenix’s approach focuses on easing the complexities of SBA and USDA lending for financial institutions. By managing the intricacies of government-guaranteed loans, Phoenix enables lenders to concentrate on customer service and expanding their reach.

“By handling the intricacies of SBA and USDA lending, Phoenix allows lenders to focus on what they do best—serving their customers,” said Gilpin.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of CBI, Phoenix benefits from the resources and expertise of its parent company. CB&T, ranked the 25th most active SBA lender in the U.S. during the first quarter of the fiscal year, exemplifies the strength of this partnership.

Phoenix Lender Services aims to address the financing challenges faced by small businesses and underserved communities. With a Preferred Lender Program (PLP) designation through CB&T, Phoenix simplifies loan processes while maintaining compliance and delivering industry-leading expertise.

“Phoenix represents a bold new chapter in small business lending,” said Hurn. “We’re committed to empowering small businesses, creating opportunities for underserved communities, and transforming the way lenders operate.”

Founded in 2025, Phoenix Lender Services specializes in SBA and USDA loans, providing nationwide support for lenders and small businesses. By offering a cost-effective alternative to launching in-house government-guaranteed lending departments, Phoenix aims to grow the industry and improve the lending experience.

To learn more, visit www.PhoenixLenderServices.com.