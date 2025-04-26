Photoroom Launches New AI Tools with OpenAI’s gpt-image-1 Integration

Photoroom announced the launch of three new AI-powered tools — Product Beautifier, Product Staging, and Virtual Model — all leveraging OpenAI’s latest image-generation technology, gpt-image-1. The announcement, made on April 23, 2025, marks Photoroom as one of the first companies globally, and in Europe, to integrate OpenAI’s powerful new image API.

According to Photoroom, the new tools are designed to provide businesses of all sizes with access to professional-grade product visuals without the need for expensive equipment, traditional photoshoots, or advanced editing skills. The company says these innovations will help entrepreneurs and small businesses create high-converting content quickly and efficiently, thereby leveling the playing field between startups and established brands.

“Gpt-image-1 opens up a new level of creativity and accessibility in image editing. We’re thrilled to be one of the first companies worldwide bringing this technology to our global community of over 200 million users,” said Matt Rouif, CEO and co-founder of Photoroom. “Our mission is to make the power of great visuals accessible to every entrepreneur, and with this integration, we’re once again turning state-of-the-art AI into practical tools for product photography and e-commerce.”

New Tools to Transform Product Photography

Photoroom outlined the three new tools included in the launch:

Product Beautifier : This tool automatically enhances lighting, pose, and angles to deliver studio-quality product visuals with a single click.

: This tool automatically enhances lighting, pose, and angles to deliver studio-quality product visuals with a single click. Product Staging : Using AI, this feature analyzes products and generates realistic, context-rich scenes by repositioning items and adding props and backgrounds that fit real-life settings.

: Using AI, this feature analyzes products and generates realistic, context-rich scenes by repositioning items and adding props and backgrounds that fit real-life settings. Virtual Model: This function renders clothing and accessories on a curated library of virtual models, offering a realistic preview of how products drape and fit across various body types and styles.

Photoroom stated that these tools aim to bridge the gap between growing companies and the enterprise-level technology that was previously out of reach for smaller sellers.

Expanding Access to Advanced AI Technology

With AI technology continuing to evolve rapidly, Photoroom emphasized its commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and e-commerce sellers with accessible tools. The company said its goal is to continue making cutting-edge AI features available to a broader audience, whether for a first-time solopreneur or an expanding brand.

The new AI tools began rolling out on Photoroom’s web app starting April 23, 2025, with updates for iOS and Android platforms to follow shortly thereafter.