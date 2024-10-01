Pinterest Introduces New Collage Remixing and Sharing Features

Pinterest is unveiling two new features for its popular collage tool: collage remixing and collage sharing. These updates enhance the creative potential for over half a billion Pinterest users worldwide, making it easier to collaborate on and share their collages across various platforms.

Collages, an interactive Pin format composed of cutouts, have seen remarkable growth since their introduction in 2023, with a 418% increase in the number of collages created on Pinterest this year.

New Collage Features

Collage Remixing: This feature allows users to collaborate by building on existing collages. Users can now find and remix collages created by others, adding their own personal touches. When remixing is enabled, users can use the original collage as a template, creating a unique spin while maintaining a link to the original creator.

Browse and Remix : Users can discover collages to remix by navigating through the Remix a collage card in the collage tool or by tapping the Remix button on any collage they find on Pinterest.

Collaborative Connection: Remixing allows users, particularly Gen Z, to connect creatively and collaborate with others. The original collage creator's username is always tagged on the remixed versions.

Control Remix Settings: Creators can choose whether to enable or disable remixing for their collages at any time.

Collage Sharing: Pinterest now makes it easier to download and share collages in video format on other social media platforms. Users can showcase their unique styles and aesthetics by turning collages into dynamic videos to share across platforms like Instagram.

Download and Share: Users can download their collages in video format and easily share them across social platforms. For Instagram Stories, users can copy the collage URL and add it via the Link sticker.

How to Use the New Features

Creating a Collage : Tap the + at the bottom of the screen, select Collage, and begin by finding or uploading images to create cutouts. Users can customize their collage by adding text, drawings, or background colors, and then publish or save their creation.

Remixing a Collage: After selecting a collage to remix, users can edit the design by swapping cutouts, adding new elements, or changing colors. The original creator's username will be tagged in the remixed version.

Sharing a Collage: Users can download their collages and share them in video format on social media. To share on Instagram Stories, users can copy the collage URL and add it via the Link sticker.

Collage remixing is available globally on iOS and Android devices.