Pinterest Unveils Fall 2024 Trend Report Highlighting Fashion, Beauty, Home Decor, and Cultural Influences

Pinterest has released its Fall 2024 Trend Report, showcasing the top trends that are shaping fashion, beauty, home decor, food, and hobbies this season. As a platform known for its role in inspiring users and driving trends, Pinterest has observed a significant rise in searches related to fall aesthetics and activities, signaling a season of creativity and cultural exploration.

Fashion Trends: Bold Patterns and Layered Looks

This fall, fashion is all about making bold statements with nature-inspired patterns, mixed-proportion layering, and oversized garments. Pinterest has seen a dramatic increase in searches for items like leopard print denim, camouflage outfits, and puffer skirts, as users embrace individuality and creativity.

Leopard print jeans have surged by 2990%.

have surged by 2990%. Camouflage outfits have seen a 2295% increase.

have seen a 2295% increase. Puffer jacket outfit aesthetics are up by 70%.

Layering is also key this season, with Pinterest users experimenting with unconventional combinations, such as jerseys paired with skirts and skirts layered over jeans. This trend reflects a growing desire for unique and personalized fashion choices.

Searches for jersey with skirt outfits have jumped by 2000%.

have jumped by 2000%. Balloon skirt outfits have increased by 1765%.

Beauty Trends: Foxy Hair and Glowing Makeup

The beauty trends for Fall 2024 are marked by bold and contemporary styles, with a focus on foxy red hair colors and intricate nail designs. Pinterest users are also rediscovering the appeal of glowing, dewy makeup, which is making a strong comeback this season.

Fox hair color searches have risen by 1530%.

searches have risen by 1530%. Bow nail designs have seen a 2220% increase.

have seen a 2220% increase. Soft baddie makeup is up by 700%.

These trends highlight a shift towards more expressive and eye-catching beauty choices, with Pinterest users embracing everything from intricate Japanese-inspired nail art to vibrant hair colors.

Home Decor: Creating Tranquil Retreats

As the weather cools, Pinterest users are turning their homes into cozy, peaceful retreats. There is a growing interest in creating spaces that balance comfort, style, and tranquility, with a notable influence from Japanese design.

Searches for cozy sunrooms have increased by 930%.

have increased by 930%. Green home decor has surged by 2670%.

has surged by 2670%. Zen house searches are up by 405%.

The trend towards serene home environments is reflected in the rising popularity of floral room aesthetics, cozy lighting, and calming color palettes. Pinterest users are particularly drawn to Japanese vintage art and zen-inspired designs, as they seek to infuse their homes with a sense of peace and relaxation.

Culinary Trends: Earthy Eats and Japanese Delicacies

Pinterest has also identified a growing interest in earthy, wholesome ingredients and Japanese cuisine. Users are exploring new flavors and culinary techniques, from using morel mushrooms and pistachio butter to experimenting with jelly recipes and traditional Japanese dishes.

Morel mushroom searches have increased by 240%.

searches have increased by 240%. Pistachio butter is up by 240%.

is up by 240%. Katsu curry searches have risen by 100%.

This culinary trend reflects a broader interest in incorporating rich, natural ingredients into everyday meals, as well as a fascination with Japanese flavors and cooking methods.

Gen Z Hobbies: Creative Projects and Social Connections

Gen Z users on Pinterest are dedicating themselves to creative hobbies and fostering in-person connections this fall. DIY projects, particularly in jewelry making and bag crafting, are becoming increasingly popular, as are group activities like book clubs and run clubs.

Small bead bracelet ideas have surged by 2000%.

have surged by 2000%. Book club searches have increased by 180%.

searches have increased by 180%. Run club searches are up by 700%.

This trend indicates a desire among Gen Z for hands-on, creative experiences and a renewed focus on building community through shared interests and activities.

Cultural Influences: Japanese Inspirations

Japanese culture is a significant influence on this season’s trends, with Pinterest users drawing inspiration from Japanese fashion, home decor, and culinary traditions. The rise in interest in Japanese living room design, long skirts, and food reflects a growing appreciation for the aesthetics and customs of Japan.

Japanese long skirt outfit searches have increased by 85%.

searches have increased by 85%. Japanese living room design is up by 135%.

is up by 135%. Mochi recipe easy searches have risen by 75%.