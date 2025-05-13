Pinterest Launches Global Rollout of Gen AI Labels for Greater Transparency

Pinterest has announced a global rollout of new transparency tools aimed at helping users identify and manage generative AI (Gen AI) content across its platform. After months of testing, the company is officially introducing “AI modified” labels on image Pins that may have been generated or altered using AI technologies.

“As people encounter AI-generated content on Pinterest, we are empowering our users to make more informed choices about the content they see,” said Matt Madrigal, Chief Technology Officer. “Gen AI content on Pinterest should enhance users’ ability to discover and act on their inspiration, and we are intentionally approaching this new landscape in a thoughtful way that benefits everyone on Pinterest.”

AI Labeling on Pins

The new feature introduces visible “AI modified” labels on the bottom left corner of Pins that are detected as generated or altered with AI. These labels appear in close-up view when users click on an image Pin. Pinterest developed classifiers that analyze both metadata and visual cues to detect Gen AI content—even in the absence of explicit markers.

As Pinterest continues refining these classifiers, the company expects the labels to become increasingly accurate. To address potential errors, Pinterest has implemented an appeals process that allows creators and users to dispute labels they believe were applied incorrectly.

Enhanced User Control Over AI Content

Pinterest is also testing new controls that will allow users to filter the Gen AI content they encounter. A “see fewer” option will soon be available for Gen AI Pins in specific categories, such as beauty and art. This option can be accessed via the three-dot overflow menu on the bottom right corner of a Pin. When selected, it will signal Pinterest’s systems to reduce recommendations of similar Gen AI content.

This feature is part of Pinterest’s broader effort to improve content discovery and user satisfaction by offering more tailored and transparent browsing experiences.

Future Developments in AI at Pinterest

According to the announcement, Pinterest plans to expand these transparency and control tools into additional content areas over time. The company emphasizes that, when thoughtfully implemented, Gen AI can enhance creativity and help users act on their inspiration.

Pinterest encourages users to visit its Help Center for more details about how the platform uses AI and the company’s ongoing work in this space.