pinterest-launches-board-sharing-feature-for-seamless-social-media-integration

Whether showcasing dream home decor or an ultimate travel bucket list, the new board-sharing feature allows users to effortlessly share dynamic videos of their favorite Pinterest boards on other social platforms. With board sharing, Pinterest streamlines the process of sharing Pinned content and enables users to include a link for others to explore their entire board on the platform.

“Gen Z makes up over 40% of our global monthly users on Pinterest and are our most engaged generation, with a significant increase in the number of boards created by Gen Z Pinners compared to last year. We are enhancing the board features based on user feedback and, this year, board sharing is one of our critical investments as users value the ability to share their creative processes on different platforms and find inspiration from others.”

— Rachel Hardy, Director of Consumer Product Marketing at Pinterest

Pinterest users view their boards as personal sanctuaries for dreaming up their world and showcasing their unique personalities and aesthetics. For Gen Z users, Pinterest isn’t just a platform—it serves as a space for self-discovery and expression, where they shape their identities on their own terms, free from external pressures. This trend of self-reflection has given rise to the internet phenomenon born on Pinterest known as “mecore.”

Searches around “mecore” have increased by 565% year over year on the platform, and boards with the title “mecore” have increased by 255% since last year. This connection to introspection has fueled growth in the number of boards created by Gen Z users, outpacing other generations. Gen Z users engage with Pinterest to develop their preferred aesthetic, gather meaningful quotes, create mood boards, and envision their futures.

For the launch of board sharing, Pinterest is excited to partner with notable power Pinners Avril Lavigne and Tierra Whack to unveil their never-seen-before personal boards. Using the new feature for the first time, they will reveal their unique styles and visions, making it easier for their fans to find inspiration from their captivating and imaginative boards.

Pinterest began testing board sharing earlier this year, partnering with influential Pinners and seizing cultural moments. This exciting new feature fosters genuine engagement among diverse and niche communities by providing a window into the inspiration behind creative projects.

How to Share Your Pinterest Boards

Go to the public board you want to share. Tap the share icon in the top right. A video will auto-generate. Click on the “Add to Story” button or “Download” the video to share anywhere. Optional: Tap the “Edit” icon to edit Pins or select a different template. Copy the board link. Click on the “Share Story” button. Instagram will automatically open. On Instagram, tap on the “Stickers” icon. Choose “Link,” paste the board’s URL, and click “Done.” Share to your Stories!