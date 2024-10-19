Pinterest Launches New AI and Automation Features to Boost Advertiser Campaigns

Pinterest has unveiled new AI-driven and automation features designed to enhance advertising performance and simplify campaign management. The updates, introduced at Pinterest Presents, the company’s global advertiser summit, focus on making lower-funnel performance advertising campaigns smarter and more efficient through the newly launched Pinterest Performance+ suite.

Introducing the Pinterest Performance+ Suite

The Pinterest Performance+ suite offers advertisers around the world a range of lower-funnel ad products that optimize targeting, manage budgets, and adjust bids automatically. The suite supports Consideration, Conversions, and Catalog Sales objectives, helping advertisers improve performance by leveraging AI and automation tools.

With the new suite, advertisers can reduce campaign creation time by 50%, requiring fewer inputs while still maintaining control by bundling or customizing features as needed.

Testing results showed significant improvements for advertisers using Pinterest Performance+ campaigns, with many seeing at least a 10% improvement in cost per acquisition (CPA) for Conversion and Catalog Sales campaigns, and a 10% improvement in cost per click (CPC) for Consideration campaigns.

Enhancing Creative Ads with AI

To help advertisers easily create engaging ads at scale, Pinterest has introduced Pinterest Performance+ creative, which automatically transforms simple product images into more visually appealing lifestyle imagery using generative AI.

ROAS Bidding and Promotions

In addition to optimizing campaigns for clicks and conversions, Pinterest Performance+ ROAS bidding is now available in all markets. This feature helps advertisers maximize their return on ad spend by analyzing real-time signals to predict the value of a potential conversion. Testing showed a 15% increase in ROAS for most advertisers using the new bidding feature.

To cater to the growing demand for discounts, Pinterest is introducing Promotions, which can be requested by advertisers in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, and Japan. Promotions have been shown to increase conversions by 12.7% compared to ads without promotional elements.

These personalized promotions will enhance Pinterest Search and Home Feeds, delivering relevant shopping recommendations powered by machine learning. Through Deals ads modules, promotions will be more visible to consumers, helping brands stand out during key sale moments.

Prose, a custom haircare and skincare brand, used Promotions and achieved a 48% higher clickthrough rate while generating cheaper incremental checkouts compared to standard conversion campaigns.