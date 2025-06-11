Pipedrive Launches Tiered Partner Program to Support Global CRM Adoption

Pipedrive, a leading sales CRM platform for small businesses, has launched a revamped solution provider partner program aimed at helping consultants, integrators, and service providers expand their offerings and deliver greater support to businesses adopting its platform.

The new program, announced this week, introduces a three-tiered structure — Authorized, Gold, and Platinum — designed to meet partners at various stages of growth. Each level offers progressively more robust support, training, commercial incentives, and technical resources to assist partners in delivering long-term value to their customers.

“Our new partner program is rooted in the belief that lasting customer value is created through collaboration,” said Sean Evers, Vice President of Sales and Partner at Pipedrive. “Our solution providers, service experts and marketplace partners play a vital role in helping customers solve real challenges, unlock the potential of our platform and grow with confidence.”

Partners in the program will receive access to a range of benefits, including commission and revenue-sharing opportunities, licensing discounts, and royalty-free licenses. Additional tools include a dedicated partner portal offering performance insights, co-marketing resources, onboarding support, and access to Pipedrive’s demo environment and technical support channels.

The company is also emphasizing community and connection. Program participants will gain entry to Pipedrive-hosted events, forums, and networking opportunities intended to promote collaboration and share best practices among CRM specialists.

Pipedrive’s latest initiative comes as small businesses increasingly look to integrate AI capabilities into their sales operations. The partner program is intended to support this shift by equipping partners with the knowledge and tools to help clients adopt AI-powered CRM functions such as lead generation, reporting automation, and customer engagement insights.

“Partnering with Pipedrive has been a major catalyst for our agency’s growth,” said Matthew Isales, owner of iSales Solutions. “Their forward-thinking partner program and exceptional partner management team have opened the door to new opportunities, stronger client outcomes and better alignment with our business goals.”

Currently, Pipedrive’s global network includes more than 700 partners assisting businesses with CRM deployment, onboarding, and integration. The company says this updated structure is part of a broader strategy to meet the evolving needs of modern sales teams and help small businesses adopt new technologies without friction.