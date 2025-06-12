PNC Bank Unveils PNC Mobile Accept for Micro Businesses

PNC Bank has launched a new mobile payment processing tool designed specifically for micro businesses, giving them a simplified and affordable way to accept credit and debit card payments using just a smartphone or tablet.

The bank announced Wednesday the debut of PNC Mobile Accept, a fully integrated payment solution built into the existing PNC Mobile app. The tool allows in-person transactions through manual card entry or a compact reader that supports tap, dip, or swipe payment options.

Targeted at businesses processing under $300,000 in annual card sales, PNC Mobile Accept operates with no monthly fee and offers near-instant setup. Micro business owners can access tax-and-tip entry options, transaction tracking, and cardholder data encryption—all within a self-service model.

“Micro businesses are often left behind by traditional card payment solutions due to high fees, restrictive card programs and approval delays,” said Matt Evans, head of PNC Merchant Services for Small Businesses. “With PNC Mobile Accept, we’re meeting small businesses where they are, delivering enterprise-grade payments capabilities at micro business scale – fast, affordable, and accessible.”

The new offering allows users to receive funds from transactions within two business days and accept payments from all major credit card providers.

To enroll in PNC Mobile Accept, small business customers must have an active PNC business checking account. Applications are available online and at any PNC Bank branch. Additional information can be found at pnc.com.

Payment processing services for this solution are provided by Tempus Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PNC Bank.