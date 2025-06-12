PNC Bank Unveils PNC Mobile Accept for Micro Businesses

Published: Jun 11, 2025 by Joshua Sophy In Small Business News

PNC Bank has launched a new mobile payment processing tool designed specifically for micro businesses, giving them a simplified and affordable way to accept credit and debit card payments using just a smartphone or tablet.

The bank announced Wednesday the debut of PNC Mobile Accept, a fully integrated payment solution built into the existing PNC Mobile app. The tool allows in-person transactions through manual card entry or a compact reader that supports tap, dip, or swipe payment options.

Targeted at businesses processing under $300,000 in annual card sales, PNC Mobile Accept operates with no monthly fee and offers near-instant setup. Micro business owners can access tax-and-tip entry options, transaction tracking, and cardholder data encryption—all within a self-service model.

“Micro businesses are often left behind by traditional card payment solutions due to high fees, restrictive card programs and approval delays,” said Matt Evans, head of PNC Merchant Services for Small Businesses. “With PNC Mobile Accept, we’re meeting small businesses where they are, delivering enterprise-grade payments capabilities at micro business scale – fast, affordable, and accessible.”

The new offering allows users to receive funds from transactions within two business days and accept payments from all major credit card providers.

To enroll in PNC Mobile Accept, small business customers must have an active PNC business checking account. Applications are available online and at any PNC Bank branch. Additional information can be found at pnc.com.

Payment processing services for this solution are provided by Tempus Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PNC Bank.

Joshua Sophy
Joshua Sophy Joshua Sophy is the Editor for Small Business Trends and has been a member of the team for 16 years. A professional journalist with 20 years of experience in traditional media and online media, he attended Waynesburg University and is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists. He has held roles of reporter, editor and publisher, having founded his own local newspaper, the Pottsville Free Press.

© Copyright 2003 - 2025, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.