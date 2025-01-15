Pollo AI Introduces Multi-Model Support, Transforming AI Video Generation

Pollo AI, a leading platform for AI-powered video generation, has unveiled a new multi-model support feature that allows users to choose from a variety of popular AI video models. The update transforms Pollo AI into an all-in-one platform for creators, offering increased versatility and customization.

With the launch of multi-model support, users can now select from models such as Kling AI, Hailuo AI, Runway, Vidu AI, Luma AI, and PixVerse. These models are available for Pollo AI’s text-to-video and image-to-video generators, enabling creators to explore various technologies for their projects.

“At Pollo AI, we believe in fostering creativity without limits. By integrating multiple AI models, Pollo AI has become an all-in-one platform enabling our users to explore diverse cutting-edge video generation technologies at one place,” said Camille Sawyer, CEO of HIX.AI, the parent company of Pollo AI.

Each model offers distinct customization options, allowing users to adjust settings such as output video style, length, resolution, motion range, aspect ratio, and camera movement. These tools aim to provide the flexibility needed to bring creative visions to life.

Accessing the multi-model feature is designed to be intuitive. Users can log in to their Pollo AI account, select a preferred model from the generator’s user interface, and customize the model settings before starting their video generation process.

“We believe the multi-model support will ultimately enhance their storytelling capabilities,” added Sawyer. “This update is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our dedication to supporting creators in their artistic journeys.”

The multi-model support feature is available to all Pollo AI users starting right now.