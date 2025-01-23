With summer fast approaching, this is the best season to indulge in some of our favorite cold treats like ice cream! With so many great brands already on the market and new ice cream companies emerging, use this summer to explore a new ice cream brand and try something new or go back to classic flavors. We’ll go through some of the most popular ice creams out there that you should definitely try if you haven’t already!

What Makes Popular Ice Cream Flavors?

Ice cream has become a summer essential during the warmer months. However, there is much more to consider when it comes to popular ice cream brands and their flavors. The best ice cream flavors typically share several key characteristics: high-quality ingredients, a creamy texture, unique flavor combinations, and the perfect level of sweetness.

Some brands began as traditional ice cream shops and rapidly grew into the broader market by offering products such as ice cream bars and ice cream pints. Other premium brands utilize a combination of physical storefronts and grocery store distribution to ensure that customers have access to their products.

Top Ice Cream Brands

If you want to do a taste test and try out some delicious ice cream, we’ve rounded up some of the best brands for you. Some of these brands are well-established for their high-quality taste and texture, while others are newer additions in the freezer section that you should consider next time you’re out shopping.

Baskin Robbins

Baskin Robbins is among the oldest ice cream brands available. They are recognized for their delicious recipes that incorporate ice cream into cakes and desserts, as well as their dedicated ice cream shops. Customers can sample some of their most popular flavors, like cookies n cream, and customize their treats with mix-ins such as chocolate chips to craft a one-of-a-kind experience.

Blue Bunny

Blue Bunny is a beloved ice cream brand for those who enjoy creamy dairy treats. Their offerings feature classic flavors such as chocolate and vanilla, along with delightful soft swirl variations. For those looking to explore new tastes, they also offer unique flavors like Bunny Tracks, Chocolate Caramel Pretzel, and Cherrific Cheesecake.

Haagen-Dazs

A major player in the ice cream industry, Haagen-Daz is celebrated for its delectable flavors, perfectly balanced sweetness, and exceptionally creamy texture. While Haagen-Daz offers a diverse selection of delicious flavors, standout options include Vanilla Bean, Dulce de Leche, and Coffee.

Blue Bell

Blue Bell ice cream products are made only with the finest ingredients for the ultimate homemade ice cream experience. It has a reputation for being one of the best ice creameries in the country and it’s a well-earned reputation. Blue Bell ice cream flavors include fun ones you may not find with other brands, including banana pudding and Bride’s Cake.

Tillamook Ice Cream

Tillamook provides a wide range of cold dessert products to ensure customers enjoy plenty of variety. Among their ice cream offerings is the popular flavor Marionberry Pie, celebrated for its distinctiveness. The brand is also recognized for flavors like Mountain Huckleberry and other traditional favorites. In addition to ice cream, Tillamook offers frozen custards that have garnered positive feedback from customers.

Turkey Hill

If you’re looking for favorite flavors like butter pecan and more unique ones like Banana Split, Turkey Hill should be your next purchase. A popular option in the freezer aisle, Turkey Hill has a well-established reputation for using premium ingredients and creating interesting and fun flavors for customers.

Ben & Jerry’s

Ben & Jerry’s is an ice cream brand with a longstanding history in pop culture, cementing its fame. Ben & Jerry’s is an easy win when browsing the freezer aisle, and they’ve made a name for themselves with ice cream flavors like Chunky Monkey and Cherry Garcia. Make sure to check out other great flavors like Half Baked and limited-edition flavors such as Tonight Dough.

Halo Top

Halo Top is relatively new when it comes to ice cream, but they’ve made a name for themselves already with their light ice cream products. Known for its low-calorie, high-protein ice cream, Halo Top has delicious flavors that are guilt-free. Some of their best flavors include Birthday Cake and Sea Salt Caramel, with lower sugar than others for a slightly healthier treat.

Oatly

If you’re seeking dairy-free flavors that still retain that quintessential ice cream flavor, make sure to check out Ice Creams by Oatly. Initially known for its oat drink products, Oatly has quickly expanded its product line to include plant-based ice cream flavors such as Hazelnut Swirl, Mint Chocolate, Vanilla, Chocolate Fudge, and more.

Breyer’s

Breyer’s is another ice cream giant known for its staple flavors and frozen dairy treats. Customer favorites include their creamy and delicious vanilla flavor, but they have other ones you should not miss! Make sure to try out Rocky Road and unique options such as their Waffle Cone with Chocolatey Chips

Jeni’s

If you’re searching for more dairy-free ice cream made from only the finest ingredients, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream products should be on your radar. Known for their innovative take on familiar flavors such as Banana Cream Pudding and Dark Chocolate Truffle, Jeni’s has amazing ice cream products that you’ll keep coming back for.

Magnum

Magnum is an older ice cream brand that has held its own as more companies have emerged. Magnum’s specialty is its tasty ice cream bars, as well as its ice cream tub products. Their chocolate-covered vanilla ice cream products remain a fan favorite, but make sure to explore other ice creams they offer, such as Double Red Velvet.

Talenti Gelato

For something a bit lighter, Talenti Gelato and Sorbetto products are the perfect cool-down after a hot summer day. You can opt for their fruit flavors for something refreshing or go for sweeter flavors such as Caramel Cookie Crunch – all made with premium ingredients like the other ice cream brands on this list.

What is the Most Popular Ice Cream In The World?

There are many popular ice cream brands with products on the market, with customers continually buying their products to cool off on a hot summer day. The most popular ice cream brand is Magnum, with other companies like Haagen Daz ranking closely behind when it comes to sales.

What Are the Most Popular Ice Cream Flavors?

Many classic options remain a favorite for customers, which is why so many brands offer the same flavors as others, but some more unique options are entering the mix. Some of the most popular ice cream flavors include:

Vanilla ice cream

Chocolate ice cream

Mint chocolate chip

Chocolate chip cookie dough

Cookies n cream