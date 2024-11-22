Portfolio Examples That Get Clients’ Attention

Whether you’re a student or a professional looking to advance your career, you need a web presence. For many, that could be a blog or a personal website, but creative professionals need to showcase their work.

Particularly when freelancing, it’s vital to display work samples to attract potential clients. Therefore, creative professionals establish online work portfolios to generate gigs and drive their careers. And this means learning how to sell yourself as a freelancer.

What is an Online Work Portfolio?

What is an online work portfolio? It’s a website that displays images of or links to a professional’s or student’s work samples. Some online work portfolios are simple and consist of a basic gallery of work on a single web page, while others are sophisticated websites with a variety of pages showcasing different aspects of a career.

Online work portfolios are commonly displayed by creative professionals such as artists, designers and writers, but career-minded individuals from a variety of fields also now take advantage of the resource.

Portfolio Website Examples

Looking to establish a new online portfolio but unsure where to begin? Perhaps you have a basic digital portfolio on the internet but want to upgrade to a professional portfolio website. It can be challenging to determine exactly what to include and how to design an effective online portfolio, but the following portfolio examples should help:

Johny Vino, Digital Product Design Portfolio

In his impressive digital product design portfolio, Johny Vino showcases his skills in designing digital products with an interactive design. Users can choose between viewing the portfolio website in light or dark mode, and the bold typography and design elements are sure to capture their attention.

Moritz Petersen, Freelance Web Design Portfolio

On his portfolio site, freelance web design professional Moritz Petersen displays more than his work samples. Petersen’s website employs vivid images and even engaging infographics to communicate his aptitude as a web designer, and the web design portfolio site even features its own FAQ section.

Tasha Meys, Photography Portfolio

Artist, photographer, and social media consultant Tasha Meys showcases her photographs in a well-designed portfolio, but her own website isn’t limited to photos. Meys’ portfolio website also features a blog and an online store where fans can purchase her work.

Lotta Nieminen, Graphic Design Portfolio

Lotta Nieminen is an illustrator and graphic designer whose portfolio website attracts potential clients with vivid design examples and representations of her work. The graphic design portfolio features large, bold and brightly-colored images depicting Nieminen’s designs, with minimal description as the work speaks for itself.

Edna Cerrillos, Product and UX/UI Design Portfolio

Edna Cerrillos‘s thoughtfully crafted portfolio website exemplifies what one would anticipate from a professional designer. The UX/UI designer captivates site visitors with striking images, and she adeptly connects each photo to a detailed description of the project.

Kristin Wong, Author and Journalist Portfolio

Journalists and freelance writers could have a more difficult time visually showcasing work on their portfolio websites, but author Kristin Wong strategically meets that challenge with her portfolio website. Wong employs logos and thumbnail images to illustrate her entries, each linking to the associated written work.

Daniel Grindrod, Cinematography Portfolio

Cinematographer Daniel Grindrod‘s digital portfolio captures potential clients’ attention from the start with an engaging full-screen video. Like other portfolio websites, the page has sections for his work, both video and still photography versions, as well as a blog and contact information.

John Green, Author Portfolio

Bestselling author John Green‘s online portfolio website not only describes and links to his written works, but the books also are sold on the site. Like some other portfolio websites, Green’s website also features his bio, a blog and links to his appearances on a variety of other platforms.

Josh Kaufman, Author Portfolio

Josh Kaufman is a bestselling author whose personal website showcases his various projects. Visitors to Kaufman’s site can read his various published essays and guides, and the site links to another page where his bestselling book is sold. The strong portfolio website’s simplistic design allows Kaufman clearly to highlight his work.

Sean O’Connor, Expert Portfolio

Multitalented professionals such as Sean O’Connor might have accomplishments that can’t be displayed in a basic online portfolio, but that doesn’t mean none of them can. O’Connor’s portfolio showcases his written works and speaking engagements while focusing on his blockchain expertise.

Ali Abdaal, Podcast Portfolio

Ali Abdaal is a doctor, YouTube content creator, and podcast host whose digital portfolio displays his latest episodes. Abdaal’s portfolio website also showcases courses and articles he has written, as well as his professional bio.

Taylor Pearson, Essay Portfolio

Landing pages like that of essayist Taylor Pearson’s portfolio website clearly direct visitors what he can do for prospective clients. The site also features a separate page with an expansive, chronological list of Pearson’s published works, linking to each essay. Visitors to Pearson’s website even can sign up to receive his newsletter.

More Online Portfolio Examples

Need more portfolio design inspiration for your website? Plenty of professionals attract potential clients and display their work and accomplishments through simple online portfolios. The following portfolio sites can help you determine your own design process:

Aja Frost, Content Strategy Portfolio

Aja Frost is an SEO specialist for Spotify, and she displays her content strategy work in an effective personal portfolio. Frost’s portfolio page graphically represents her work using publication logos, which link to her publications on external websites. The site also clearly describes Frost’s services and links to her social media presence.

Ashley Diers, Graphic Design Portfolio

Sometimes a one-page portfolio is efficient to successfully showcase work. In her graphic design portfolio, illustrator Ashley Diers‘s site showcases her design portfolio examples to attract potential employers and clients with a minimalist approach. Each successful project appears on the landing page in a clear and straightforward manner.

Martin Boehme, Photography Portfolio

Portfolio websites don’t have to be all business. In addition to showcasing his work, photographer Martin Boehme displays his personal hobbies, interests, and other pursuits. Visitors to Boehme’s website get a sense of who the artist is as a human, not just as a professional. The personal website features a simple design, and an ample use of white space helps to highlight the page’s content.

Maria la Portuguesa, Graphic Design Portfolio

Maria la Portuguesa‘s website serves as an outstanding example of a successful graphic design portfolio. Portuguesa’s portfolio includes graphical representations of her work that connect to individual pages displaying the actual designs, effectively engaging visitors. The designs are highlighted by a generous use of white space, making them stand out on the page.

Allison Bratnick, Graphic Design Portfolio

Among design portfolios, Allison Bratnick‘s is another great example. A gallery of Bratnick’s designs appears on a single landing page, so prospective clients instantly know what to expect from the artist. The online portfolio also features a simple professional bio, introducing the designer to the world.

Yul Moreau, Digital Art Direction Portfolio

Digital art director Yul Moreau boasts a unique portfolio website that successfully grabs visitors’ attention in an instant. The animated landing page introduces Moreau before inviting viewers to scroll through a page filled with impressive design examples, illustrated with vivid photos and engaging videos.

Dann Petty, Freelance Web Design Portfolio

Freelancer Dann Petty also employs engaging animation on the landing page of his web design portfolio website. Petty’s website then links to pages filled with design portfolios for his work in web design, mobile app design, and video projects, illustrated by screenshots of each project.

Ling K., Graphic Design Portfolio

Graphic designer Ling K. presents a clear and uncomplicated digital portfolio that includes a straightforward gallery showcasing her work. The vibrant images draw in viewers and lead to individual web pages containing detailed descriptions of each project.

Adrian Zumbrunnen, Design Portfolio

Another great example of an effective and engaging design portfolio is the website for Apple’s Adrian Zumbrunnen. Before showcasing his design portfolio examples, Zumbrunnen describes his passion to “create emotional experiences at the intersection of art, design, and AI.” In addition to a gallery of his designs, the website features a clear contact form to communicate with the designer.

Best Tools for Building an Online Portfolio

So, you’ve explored some of the best design portfolio examples, but you’re unsure how to create your own? Every professional aims to make their digital portfolio distinctive, showcasing key elements through an elegant website design while including content that appeals to search engines.

At the same time, it’s important to remember the primary objective of a portfolio website: to showcase individual projects and provide contact details. Fortunately, even amateur web designers can build engaging and effective online portfolios by relying on the following software tools:

Adobe Portfolio

Professionals can design their own interactive websites quickly and easily using Adobe Portfolio, software that comes free with the Adobe Creative Cloud plan in the company’s creative studio. Just choose a design template and customize it with your content, including your own domain name.

Fabrik

Fabrik is an online platform that enables creative professionals to showcase their best portfolio examples. Curated from London’s film and design industries, the website design studio offers over 9,000 layout combinations across various themes. Artists and designers can modify their layouts at any time without affecting how their work is displayed.

Coroflot

Coroflot is more than website design software. The platform consists of an online community of designers that connects freelancers with clients. Not only does Coroflot feature plenty of job openings and opportunities for freelance designers, but users can also build their own online portfolios to display different projects on the platform.

Squarespace

Squarespace offers inexperienced designers the opportunity to create a professional-quality online portfolio. It’s customizable layouts are designed with a simple drag-and-drop theme… no coding required! Squarespace also offers users the ability to track their audiences and boost their social media followings.

Behance

Behance is known as a go-to website for creative professionals to showcase their portfolio work. The free website design studio based on visualization makes it simple for artists, designers, photographers and the like to display beautiful galleries of their projects. The platform also allows designers to receive valuable feedback from fellow professionals.

Wix

Freelancers, small business owners, and professionals from all backgrounds can let their work speak for itself with a portfolio designed using Wix. The platform allows anyone to create a personal website, but its features are catered to designers. The portfolio design website is free, but it offers premium features to its users.

Dribbble

Artists, designers and other visual creatives can showcase their work in a community of other creative professionals using Dribbble. While other platforms allow users to display completed words, Dribbble also allows them to showcase works in progress, allowing artists to draw attention while they are still creating works.

Carbonmade

Almost 2 million great portfolios have been designed using Carbonmade, where professionals can design an effective digital portfolio in just minutes using a convenient drag-and-drop feature. It’s simple for anyone to create a new website for free, and they can choose to upgrade to paid options that allow for customizable domain names, additional content and more.