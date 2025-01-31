Poshmark Unveils Smart List AI to Streamline Secondhand Selling

Poshmark has announced the launch of Smart List AI, an artificial intelligence-driven feature designed to simplify and enhance the resale experience for sellers. Set to debut for iOS users in the U.S. and Canada in February 2025, Smart List AI aims to automate listing creation, reducing the time and effort required to sell items on the platform.

Smart List AI allows sellers to generate detailed and compelling listings using a single photo, leveraging AI to optimize descriptions and product details.

“The introduction of Smart List AI marks a pivotal step in Poshmark’s journey to develop new and practical opportunities for AI to reimagine the secondhand shopping experience,” said Manish Chandra, founder and CEO of Poshmark. “The introduction of Smart List AI marks a pivotal step in Poshmark’s journey to develop new and practical opportunities for AI to reimagine the secondhand shopping experience.”

Poshmark is integrating artificial intelligence across its platform to refine every stage of the resale process. The company sees Smart List AI as a key innovation in creating a more efficient and user-friendly experience for sellers, emphasizing automation and scalability.

With machine learning-driven enhancements, Poshmark continues to focus on building a marketplace where fashion enthusiasts can connect, sell, and shop more effectively. The introduction of AI tools underscores the platform’s commitment to evolving the resale experience through technology and community engagement.

Smart List AI will roll out to all iOS users in the U.S. and Canada in February 2025.