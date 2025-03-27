PostcardMania Adds Snap-Apart Mailers to Automated Direct Mail Lineup

PostcardMania, the marketing technology firm based in Florida, announced Wednesday the addition of snap-apart mailers to its automated direct mail offerings. The move comes through its technology-focused division, PCM Integrations, and expands the company’s range of affordable, high-response marketing tools for small and mid-sized businesses.

Snap-apart, or snap-pack mailers, are sealed documents with perforated tear-off edges. Often used by government agencies, the format gives the appearance of official correspondence and is designed to convey urgency. According to the company, this format boasts a 95% open rate and can be particularly effective in increasing response rates due to its trusted and official look.

Snap packs are suited for a wide range of industries but are especially useful in sectors such as insurance, finance, real estate, and healthcare. These mailers can be automatically triggered from customer relationship management (CRM) systems based on user-defined conditions—for example, when an insurance policy is nearing expiration or to remind patients of annual healthcare visits.

“Snap pack mailers are specifically formulated to be highly trusted,” said PostcardMania Founder and CEO Joy Gendusa. “This increases response to ensure businesses are spending their marketing dollars as wisely as possible for maximum revenue growth. With business costs increasing across the board — and digital ad costs up around 50% the last few years — it’s become more important than ever to ensure we offer the most cost-effective and results-generating products and services possible. Trigger-based snap-packs are a natural evolution of that mission.”

PCM Integrations (PCMi), the division behind the initiative, enables automated mailing campaigns triggered by customer activity through integrations with CRMs, websites, or other digital platforms. Businesses can automate sending mailers based on events such as a new lead capture, a quote being sent, or a lapse in communication. Mailings can range from just a few pieces to thousands, allowing businesses to control costs and only pay for the volume they use.

PCMi’s automated direct mail segment remains the fastest-growing arm of PostcardMania. In 2024, the division posted record performance, growing its revenue by 54.8%, total mailings by 89%, and new customer count by 110%. These numbers reflect growing demand among businesses for more automated, reliable, and results-driven marketing solutions.

PostcardMania’s total revenue also hit a new milestone in 2024, reaching $119 million. The company has averaged 17% annual growth since 2020, a significant increase from the 5% annual growth rate it maintained over the previous decade.

The company attributes this expansion to the resurgence of direct mail as a trusted marketing channel amid rising digital ad costs and growing consumer skepticism toward online ads. One cited study found that 76% of 1,200 consumers trusted direct mail, while only 25% trusted online pop-ups and 43% trusted social media ads.