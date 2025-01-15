Pricer Unveils Shelf Edge Technology Pricer Avenue

Pricer, a Sweden-based leader in retail technology, has launched Pricer Avenue, a state-of-the-art electronic shelf label (ESL) system designed to revolutionize the traditional retail aisle experience. The innovative platform, set to pilot in 2025, combines advanced modular technology, sleek Scandinavian design, and cutting-edge communication capabilities to enhance shopper engagement and offer retailers new revenue opportunities.

Pricer Avenue integrates a powered communication rail that combines power delivery with data connectivity, creating a dynamic communication platform for retailers. The rail, developed in collaboration with Epishine, incorporates light-harvesting technology to power electronics using indoor lighting, eliminating the need for batteries.

“We’re thrilled to unveil Pricer Avenue, our game-changing shelf-edge communication system,” said Finn Wikander, Chief Product Officer at Pricer. “With the sleekest, most advanced label on the market paired with a powered communication rail, retailers can connect with shoppers like never before – completely transforming the aisle experience.”

The platform allows retailers to transform previously unused shelf space into a branded, interactive communication hub.

The Pricer Avenue labels are designed with a snap-and-lock mechanism for seamless integration into the communication rail. The labels feature glare-free clarity, high contrast, and best-in-class readability, providing a clean, visually appealing display. When used together, the labels can create a Floating Canvas, a unified digital display that elevates the aesthetics and functionality of the shelf edge.

“Pricer Avenue is not just a new ESL – it’s a reinvention of the shelf edge,” said Chris Chalkitis, Chief Technology & Digital Officer at Pricer. “We’ve created a platform that delivers value for retailers, elevates shopper experiences, and opens new opportunities for shelf edge communication. With Pricer Avenue™, we’re empowering brands and retailers to explore new possibilities at the shelf edge.”

Pricer Avenue will debut at the National Retail Federation 2025 Expo in New York City, showcasing its potential to transform retail environments. Pilots for the system are scheduled to launch later this year, signaling the beginning of a new era in retail aisle innovation.

For more information about Pricer Avenue, visit www.Pricer.com/priceravenue.

Pricer’s bold introduction of Pricer Avenue underscores its commitment to innovation in retail technology, offering a solution that not only enhances shopper experiences but also equips retailers with tools to redefine aisle communication.