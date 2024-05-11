Pride Grant Available for LGBTQ+ Business Owners

Small business grants can benefit business owners from a huge range of backgrounds. Recently, a national nonprofit launched a funding round for members of the LGBTQIA+ community, which has long been underserved by traditional business programs. Read about this option and more in the list below.

Founders First CDC 2024 National Pride Grant

National nonprofit Founders First CDC is launching its 2024 National Pride Grant, which aims to support LGBTQIA+ small business owners. This year’s program will award 25 grants to eligible businesses, with a total of $25,000 available. To qualify, business owners must identify as a LGBTQIA+ individual and have an active U.S. based business with annual revenue below $5 million and between 2 to 100 employees. The program, which has already awarded more than $1,000,000 to minority and underserved business owners since its inception, focuses on supporting businesses in Texas, Chicago, Southern California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. However, it is open to those throughout the U.S. May 28 is the deadline to apply for this funding round.

Long Beach Level Up LB: Extreme Small Business Makeover and Grant

Long Beach, California is currently running its Level Up LB: Extreme Small Business Makeover and Grant program to support small businesses and help them become more sustainable. The program offers $10,000 grants, along with support services and workshops. The current application period is open now through May 21, and 25 businesses will receive awards.

Madison Building Improvement Grant

Madison, Wisconsin’s Building Improvement Grant program aims to help local businesses renovate their retail spaces and ultimately stay in their locations longer. This is an ongoing program that eligible businesses with brick-and-mortar locations can apply for. Grant funds can be used for both interior and exterior renovations that fit within the program’s specifications.

JobsOhio Small Business Grant

The JobsOhio Small Business Grant is an ongoing program that supports businesses in Southeast Ohio looking to create and/or retain jobs. The program originally launched in 2020, and has since helped 87 businesses with financial support for eligible projects. The program is open to a wide range of businesses, but prioritizes those from underserved communities, since these would especially benefit from job creation on a smaller scale than those with typically higher levels of corporate engagement.

Fulton Microenterprise Revitalization Initiative Grant

Fulton, New York recently awarded $100,000 to eligible local businesses through the Microenterprise Revitalization Initiative Grant. And the program is now offering additional funding for micro businesses through the second round of this program. To qualify, businesses must have five or fewer employees and are encouraged to submit a Survey of Interest. Recipients must also be able to create or retain jobs for low-and-moderate income persons. Up to $35,000 is available per applicant. And applications are due by May 31.

Iron County Fast Track Grant Program

Iron County, Michigan and the Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance are currently running a fifth round of the Fast Track Grant Program. This program, which is currently in its third year, offers grants of up to $2,500 to local startups. Businesses must submit a comprehensive business plan to be considered, and the ICECA will select the recipients. June 3 is the deadline to apply.