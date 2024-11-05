Printable Bookmarks: Celebrate Reading with Our Creative Selections

Do you love reading good books, but you’re always losing your place? Is your book collection full of dog-eared pages? Bookmarks can be lifesavers for avid readers, but they are also easy to misplace, so they never seem to be around when you need them.

Plus, plenty of book lovers prefer to customize their reading experiences with bookmarks matching their interests or moods. What’s the answer? Printable bookmarks that can be downloaded immediately.

Can you print a bookmark?

Where can you discover bookmarks that are both appealing and cater to different personalities? These affordable items aren’t readily available in every store, and most people prefer not to pay more than a few dollars for a decorative piece of card stock. Fortunately, you have the option to create your own printable bookmarks using low-cost or even free templates found online.

Benefits of Printable Bookmarks

What’s so great about printable bookmarks? There are many reasons to love printing bookmark templates for business or personal use, including:

Useful – Never lose your place again while reading even the most complicated text. Just mark your ending spot with a printable bookmark.

Affordable – Printable bookmarks are budget-friendly, with many options available for free download. Additionally, numerous bookmark templates can be purchased in bundles, allowing you to access several designs for the cost of just one.

Marketing Tool – Looking for an inexpensive yet useful item to give your loyal customers? Printable bookmarks are a great marketing tool, and often they can be customized with a company logo for a free gift that boosts brand awareness.

Giveable – When you purchase a downloadable bookmark template, you have the opportunity to create and print a distinctive and memorable gift that any bookworm will surely appreciate.

Simple and convenient – No matter what your purpose for bookmark templates is, they are simple to print and convenient to use. It's no worry if you misplace one, you can just print another at no additional cost.

Attractive and Functional Printable Bookmarks You Can Download Today

It’s easy to grow overwhelmed by the sheer variety of printable bookmarks available to download from the web. The huge selection available from website retailers like Etsy includes bookmarks for kids, fun bookmarks, bookmarks for students in the classroom at school, cute bookmarks, bookmarks to color with crayons or colored pencils, and even bookmark templates made for adults.

We’ve simplified the printable bookmark shopping process for our readers by choosing some of the best templates available from Etsy, including:

Cute Printable Bookmarks

It’s hard to browse for printable bookmarks without finding plenty of cute options. These baby animal bookmarks not only are cute, but they also are affordable in bundles of multiple designs for one low price.

Printable Animal Bookmarks

Any animal lover who also enjoys a good book will love these vivid printable bookmarks with beautiful zoological designs. It’s super easy to create these attractive bookmarks by printing them from your computer to give as a gift.

Floral Bookmark Printable

No matter your reason for purchasing printable bookmarks, these beautiful templates filled with floral designs are sure to please. Once you purchase the printable template, simply follow the accompanying instructions to print these eye-catching bookmarks from your computer.

Printable Nature Themed Bookmarks

A variety of nature-themed bookmark designs are available from Etsy, including this simple yet attractive template featuring a wooded mountainscape. You might consider customizing this template with your company logo, and once printed these printable bookmarks make outstanding gifts.

Coloring Bookmarks Printables

If there’s anything kids love more than reading, it’s coloring pictures with crayons and colored pencils. These printable bookmark templates featuring colorable designs are sure to be a crowd-pleaser in the classroom or as a gift for the special kid in anyone’s life.

Printable Religious Bookmarks

Are you looking for the ideal gift for a devoted loved one? On Etsy, you can discover an array of religion-themed bookmarks to print. This specific set of bookmark templates includes Biblical verses that are sure to inspire any Christian bibliophile.

Printable Bookmarks for Book Lovers

What makes a better printable bookmark for a book lover than one designed with fun adages about the joys of reading? This bundle of printable bookmark templates features several bookmark templates, each with its own inspirational saying.

Zodiac Printable Bookmark Collection



Zodiac symbols provide a distinctive choice for printable bookmark designs. Each traditional sign is favored by numerous individuals born in the associated month. By acquiring this 12-pack of printable bookmarks, you can ensure that there’s a design suitable for everyone without any additional expense.

Women in History Bookmark Templates

If you’re looking for printable bookmarks to inspire your students – or if you’re a lover of women’s history yourself – then you won’t want to miss out on this inspirational assortment of bookmark templates featuring some of the all-time most historic women.

Printable Book Tracker Bookmarks

This collection of printable bookmarks from Etsy is a wonderfully creative gift for classrooms or for any avid reader. What distinguishes this set of bookmark templates? They serve a dual function: while they act as standard bookmarks to hold your place, their unique design also enables users to track their reading achievements.

How do you make a printable bookmark?

What’s the best way to easily create homemade bookmarks? Sure, you could design your own from scratch using any variety of software programs, but it’s a lot easier to just find a printable bookmark template online, download the design and print it yourself.

How do you make a printable bookmark? Just follow these simple steps:

1. Purchase your printable bookmark template or request your free printable bookmark.

2. Select the link that is either emailed to your inbox or available in your browser on the purchase site to download the template file.

3. Open the downloaded file using the appropriate software on your computer. This might be a simple word-processing program or an image-editing application.

4. Make any edits or customizations to the design.

5. Print your bookmarks using regular printer paper or card stock. Cut out each individual bookmark, laminate them if you choose, and they are ready to use!

What kind of paper is best for printing bookmarks?

While regular printer paper can be used for your printable bookmarks, opting for thicker paper will enhance their durability. However, it’s best to avoid using heavy card stock. A paperweight of 150 to 250 gsm is ideal for bookmarks, but it’s also important to consider the finish. Recycled or natural paper typically does not require any additional finishes, whereas coated paper may work better if you plan to laminate your bookmarks.

Is there a printable bookmark template in Word?

If you want to create your own homemade bookmarks, you can find a printable bookmark template in Word. With Word’s bookmark template, you can personalize your own bookmark design, making it as unique as your imagination allows.

What is the standard bookmark size?

Of course, you are free to create printable bookmarks in any size that your printer and materials allow, but most people choose the standard bookmark size. The most common dimensions for bookmarks are 2 inches wide by either 6, 7 or 8 inches long. Some bookmarks, however, are as much as 2.5 inches wide.

Can you download free printable bookmarks?

Sure, you can purchase a plethora of printable bookmarks from all sorts of e-commerce sellers, but you also can save money by downloading free printable bookmarks. Free bookmarks often can be customized the same as their for-sale counterparts, and they are just as efficient at marking pages. Looking for free printable bookmarks online? You’re a simple Google search away from more options than you could imagine.

